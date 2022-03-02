LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the hotly anticipated games on the horizon, though as we inch closer to the April premiere, fans have learned a disappointing fact about its debut on Steam.

Owing to the game’s simple graphical engine, The Skywalker Saga will become available for a range of consoles and gaming platforms on launch. That even includes Nintendo Switch, which rarely sees the release of triple-A titles due to its limited hardware capabilities.

The implication here is that the game must be well optimized across different generations, but it seems that TT Games’ best efforts haven’t been able to quite cut it with the newly released Steam Deck. At least that’s according to the game’s official page on Steam, which claims compatibility with Steam Deck is “unsupported.”

Valve’s new handheld console is powerful enough to run most modern games with reasonable performance output. In theory, a hardware that doesn’t sweat under workloads like 2018’s God of War or id Software’s Doom Eternal should be able to run The Skywalker Saga as smoothly as butter, so the issue must be at a software level.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Official Box Art Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

That leaves some hope for the new LEGO Star Wars game, because TT Games might work around the problem and release an official patch that makes it possible for Steam Deck owners to enjoy their new game.

After all, it’s still early days for the new console, and we can’t expect every developer to automatically account for its peculiar utilization of the Linux OS.