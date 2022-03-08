It seems Motive Studios is finally ready to show off what its been working on for the past few years, as the developer has just announced a livestream for March 11, involving the Dead Space remake.

“Motive invites you to the latest in their series of early looks at development and what goes into the remake of a game,” the studio announced today, via an event marker on YouTube.

Out of the older titles that gamers have been clamoring to see remade with current-gen visuals, Dead Space was among the least expected, though one that has managed to generate a ton of excitement. The sci-fi horror franchise is, after all, among some of the most revolutionary titles to come out in the seventh generation, spawning two other sequels and a range of spinoff media.

The remake is being developed from the ground up with the Frostbite engine, solely for current-gen consoles in the interest of taking full advantage of their superior hardware and new features.

Motive has promised other improvements as well, including a revamping of the gameplay mechanics used in the original 2007 game, which frankly makes a lot of sense. As acclaimed as Dead Space was in 2008, those mechanics and standards are all but outdated and worn by now.

The Dead Space remake doesn’t have a definitive release date yet, but we know that the game is coming out in 2022. Hopefully, this upcoming livestream will offer a release window as well.