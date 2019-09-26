The latest trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is here and, take my advice – you’ll want to take a seat before watching this minutes-long thriller. Fresh from today’s live stream counting down the days until Force Friday, developer Respawn Entertainment has pulled back the curtain ever-so-slightly on the story at Fallen Order‘s heart and the role protagonist Cal will play in the inevitable war to come. If you haven’t already, give it a watch (or two) via the embed above.

Satisfied? Good, because there’s a whole lot of awesome to cover this time around, not least the show-stealing Inquisitorius that hound Cal at every turn. As per the official description, it appears as if the Galactic Empire’s specially-trained band of Jedi-hunters will be a key component of Fallen Order‘s narrative.

In the Galactic Empire, the Inquisitorius has only one mission: seek out and destroy all remnants of the Jedi Order. Learn more about what Cal Kestis is searching the galaxy for and why the Empire will stop at nothing to bring him down.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That brief summary raises a plethora of questions on its own that we could spend hours theorizing over but to do so would be ignoring the new spectacle-laden gameplay shown off. Monsters, Stormtroopers and potentially even a Sith Lord, if the blood-red lightsaber tease is any indication, come to blows against Cal’s own trademark Jedi weapon, with a series of sublime finishing moves (no dismemberment though, sorry!) packed in for good measure.

Oh, and did we mention Force Ghosts? Yep, they’re in, too, though we’ve no idea who it is that Cal is communing with from the great beyond. He’s on the hunt for something of great interest to the Empire and it’s highly likely that the Padawan has sought out his long-dead masters in the hope they can point him in the right direction.

All wild speculation, of course, but we’ve not long to wait until the truth reveals itself. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out November 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.