Geoff Keighley might deem his Summer Game Fest 2022 to be the last blow to E3’s lifeless body, but considering all the showcases that The Game Awards host has planned, he might not be far off the mark.

The former journalist took to Twitter today to announce that more than 30 gaming companies have signed up to hold activities and premieres in his SGF 2022 in June. Xbox, PlayStation, Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, SEGA, Netflix, Steam, 2K, Capcom, and Devolver Digital are but a few of the industry giants that will bring their line-up of video games to showcase to the world. Check out the whole list for yourself below.

This year's #SummerGameFest will feature events, activities and updates for fans from more than 30 partners, with more to be announced.



It's going to be a great month for video game fans.



Get ready! pic.twitter.com/vLaRGnbtBK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 31, 2022

Keighley claims that more companies will join that list, but it remains unclear whether each will have a showcase or contribute to the digital event in some other way. Though Summer Game Fest itself will be held on June 9, Keighley is loosely adopting other showcases throughout the month under the umbrella of the so-called biggest gaming festival of the year. That includes Microsoft’s June 12 Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase, and even Sony’s June 2 State of Play conference.

The host also teased fans by saying that a lot of announcements and surprise reveals are being kept under wraps for the time being.

“I’ve been spending the weekend working on my hype trailer that I edit to get us all ready for the shows that’ll be coming your way soon,” Keighley said. “We’ve got a lot to share and it’s going to be a different June than what we’re used to sometimes with E3. But I think it’s going to be exciting to see all the things that are coming. And in a digital world, I think things can pop up within a couple of days’ notice.”

Who's ready for #SummerGameFest season?



Exciting week ahead for fans of games. Lots of news across the industry, and we'll share details on our plans too leading into the live show on Thursday, June 9! pic.twitter.com/KBug3qgKc1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 31, 2022

Summer Game Fest 2022 is planned to start streaming on June 9 at 2 pm ET.