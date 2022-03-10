Super Nintendo World coming to U.S. in 2023

There’s big news out of the Nintendo camp, revealed just in time for Mario Day, March 10 (Mar-1-0, get it?): Universal Studios Hollywood will debut Super Nintendo World in 2023.

There aren’t a lot of details, ride-wise, but per a Universal Studios Hollywood press release, the park promises to deliver “exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to generations of Nintendo fans for over 40 years.”

The release continues:

“The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.”

There’s also some fun retail stuff on the way; the park’s Feature Presentation store is going to start selling Nintendo-themed merchandise very soon, such as “Mario and Luigi themed apparel and iconic character hats. (Also) a selection of plush characters, including Yoshi, Mario, Bowser and Luigi in a variety of sizes.”

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon. pic.twitter.com/4qh0bDACGN — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 10, 2022

The first theme park partnership between Nintendo and Universal opened in Osaka, Japan last year. The first U.S. location for Super Nintendo World was supposed to be in Orlando, occupying a new part of the park called Epic Universe, but that was delayed until 2025. Construction restarted earlier this month, per a press release by Universal:

“Work on Epic Universe paused in July 2020, as the company adjusted plans in the midst of the pandemic. The restart will begin immediately, but is expected to take several months before reaching full-speed as Universal restaffs for the project and reassembles its vendor and contractor teams.”

No doubt, Mario and Luigi and fans will start saving their spare change: now!