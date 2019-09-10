New Sword And Shield Trailer Suggests That Humans Eat Pokémon

As far as Pokémon Sword and Shield developer Game Freak is concerned, the interspecies relationship between human and Pokémon has always been one based on companionship and mutual respect. That’s only the official line though, as even from as far back as the late 90s (and the height of Pokéfever), the series has often suggested that the species’ coexistence isn’t so harmonious at all.

In fact, the running theory is that mankind does indeed chow down on a bowl of Snorlax Stew or Sharpedo Soup when it takes their fancy.

Of course, The Pokémon Company has never confirmed as such and likely never will, either. Given its reputation for having a universal appeal to both adults and children (the latter is key here), outright implying that humans butcher wild ‘Mons for dinner despite considering them friends isn’t exactly an easy concept to convey to kids. With that said, however, the latest trailer to be released for this year’s upcoming Switch exclusives appears to all but confirm, that at the very least, the Galar region’s human population is a nation of meat-eaters.

Spoink Sausages, anyone?

New Sword And Shield Trailer Suggests Humans Eat Pokémon 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The flavor text (pun intended) for one of Sword and Shield‘s various curry dishes makes no mention of Pokémon meat as being an ingredient, but the implication is clear as day. Pokémon are synonymous with our own real-world wildlife and – Ultra Beasts aside – are considered the only living animals besides Homo Sapiens. For the poor vegetarians out there scarred by this revelation, I’d suggest running with the assumption that these weenies are simply meat-free alternatives and that Game Freak just failed to specify their contents.

Anyway, that about wraps up our daily dose of childhood-ruining news. Pokémon fans can cook up their own curry dishes though when Pokémon Sword and Shield release on November 15th. Bon appétit!