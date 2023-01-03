Taking the torch from ‘Elden Ring,’ the next ‘Harry Potter’ game is 2023’s most anticipated title

2022 was quite the year for gaming and the coveted title of Game of the Year was essentially a coin flip between the two masterpieces that were God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring. While it’s probably way too early to start making any sort of predictions around what game will take the coveted title this year, we do have an inkling around what game folks are looking forward to the most, and that’s Hogwarts Legacy.

A few days into the new year, Avalanche Software’s take on the Harry Potter universe is currently topping Amazon’s best seller list for PlayStation 5 games. Of course, this isn’t the be all and end all for which game the world is currently looking forward to, but data from the largest online retailer in the world is nothing to scoff at.

Other upcoming games in the PS5 bestseller list are Final Fantasy XVI, the Dead Space remake, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, sitting at numbers five, six, and ten, respectively.

It’s also worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy is also sitting in the number four spot on the Xbox Series X bestseller list, but it is still in the top spot as far as upcoming releases on that platform are concerned.

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be the most detailed and in-depth Harry Potter game by a long shot, with the development team aiming to capture Hogwarts student life in an open world roleplaying game set a century before the events of J.K. Rowling’s books.

For fans who grew up on the early Harry Potter games (bless you, PS1 Hagrid) and loved the simple act of exploring Hogwarts castle, it is shaping up to be a treat. You’d hope so at least, given how many times the game has been delayed. Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on Feb. 10, 2023.