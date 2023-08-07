‘Tekken 8’ all confirmed characters, gameplay trailers, and release date

After Tekken 7 concluded with the showdown between the two elder Mishimas: Heihachi and his son Kazuya, Bandai Namco’s next installment Tekken 8 will progress down the timeline and feature another father-son face-off between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. The Closed Network tests for the much-anticipated Tekken 8 concluded on July 31, and the official character roster for the game is out now!

The visually unmatched overall tenth installment in the Tekken series is gearing up to release soon after two exciting new announcements at EVO 2023. The brand-new entry to one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time will reportedly reward aggressiveness rather than those who turtle up. Tekken 8 has also transitioned to Unreal Engine 5, a next-gen technology that the Bandai Namco Entertainment general manager Katsuhiro Harada is most excited about.

Tekken 8 will follow Jin’s final quest to end the Mishima Bloodline and save the world from their evil. With new improved visuals, iconic characters, breathtaking sets, and an action-packed storyline, the upcoming installment is already taking the gaming world by storm. Check out all the new and returning characters confirmed to appear in Tekken 8:

1. Jin Kazama: Lightening of Fate

Fighting Style: Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts

The franchise cannot run without its true protagonist, and Jin Kazama will return to reclaim his role in Tekken 8 after playing the antagonist in Tekken 6 and then a supporting character in Tekken 7. Despite the cursed bloodline running through his veins, Jin seeks to destroy the devil’s heritage. He will join forces with his uncle Lars Alexandersson and devise a plan to take out his father Kazuya Mishima, the other bearer of the devil gene.

2. Kazuya Mishima: Cold-Blooded Oppressor

Fighting Style: Mishima Style Fighting Karate

The long-standing rivalry between Kazuya and his son Jin will reach a climax in Tekken 8, and we have an ever-powerful Kazuya for the decisive battle. Kazuya will overthrow Mishima Zaibatsu after defeating his father Heihachi Mishima in Tekken 7. Kazuya-led G Corp will triumph, but Jin Kazama is on hand to thwart his aspirations to rule the world. Kazuya will also face off against his half-brother Lars Alexandersson as he joins hands with Jin in order to eliminate the devil gene.

3. Lars Alexandersson: The Lion of the Rebellion

Fighting Style: Tekken Force Martial Arts

Heihachi Mishima’s illegitimate son and the rebel army leader fighting against G Corp will be back in Tekken 8 to aid his nephew Jin and take down the tyrant Kazuya Mishima. Lars will organize a brand-new rebel force called Yggdrasil and overthrow Kazuya Mishima’s G Corp.

4. Hwoarang: Blood Talon

Fighting Style: Taekwondo

Hwoarang has considered Jin Kazama as his rival ever since their first fight ended in a draw. He defeated Jin in the King of Iron Fist Tournament 5, moments before Jin transformed into his devil form and almost killed him. The conflict between The Resistance and Zaibatsu occupied Tekken 6 and in the following events in Tekken 7, Devil Jin was defeated by Hwoarang in the Middle East, forcing the latter to return to his human form. Jin then fleed the scene following the UN’s attack. Tekken 8 will hopefully conclude the long-standing rivalry between the two.

5. Jun Kazama: Light of Hope

Fighting Style: Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts

Jun Kazama will make her debut in the mainline Tekken series after first appearing in 1995’s Tekken 2. She is Jin’s mother and was the one who trained him in the Kazama family’s traditional fighting style. The Ogre’s attack on Jun on his fifteenth birthday led Jin to believe she was dead, but Jun’s status has always been listed as “missing.”

6. Ling Xiaoyu: Dancing Phoenix

Fighting Style: Baguazhang, Piguazhang-based Chinese Martial Arts

Ling Xiaoyu participated in the competition in hopes of winning enough cash to start her own theme park, but she soon becomes engaged in Mishima family matters. She has feelings for Jin Kazama and infiltrates Mishima Zaibatsu in Tekken 7 to search for him after learning of his disappearance. Towards the end of Tekken 7, she defeats Claudio Serafino and will continue her search for Jin in Tekken 8.

7. Claudio Serafino: Banisher of Dreams

Fighting Style: Sirius Exorcist Art

The leader of an Italian exorcist group, Claudio Serafino has made it to the Tekken 8 roster after debuting in the last installment. He learned about Kazuya and Jin possessing a devil gene from Heihachi and decided to cooperate with him in order to defeat the devil. In Tekken 7, he learns about Ling Xiaoyu’s search for Jin and decided to use her in his mission to find and defeat Jin.

8. Nina Williams: Silent Assassin

Fighting Style: Assassination Arts

A cold-blooded professional assassin from Ireland, Nina is the only female character to appear in every main Tekken game. She formerly served as the leader of Mishima Zaibatsu’s “Tekken Force” special forces unit, and will now join Kazuya’s side to serve as the commander of the G Corporation soldiers following the G Corp domination.

9. Jack-8: High Tech Annihilator

Fighting Style: Sheer Force

G Corp’s premier humanoid weapon and the latest prototype in the Jack series will aid Kazuya in Tekken 8 in his battle for world domination. With the exception of Tekken 4, Jack has appeared in every Tekken game and gets better with each new release. Toward the end of Tekken 7, Kazuya designated Jack-7 as the “Chief Humanoid Weapon of the G Corporation” in a letter.

10. Lili: Fighting Heiress

Fighting Style: Street Fighting

Emilie De Rochefort, the only daughter of a wealthy Monegasque oil magnate will return in Tekken 8 to again fight her eternal rival Asuka Kazama. She is an 18-year-old high school student and keeps her fighting endeavors a secret from her peace-loving father. Will she finally win over Asuka after getting defeated by her twice?

11. Asuka Kazama: Spirited Peacemaker

Fighting Style: Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts

Asuka Kazama was first introduced in Tekken 5 and has returned for every following installment in the series. She defeated the young heiress Lili at The King of Iron Fist Tournament twice, but their rivalry continues. Tekken 8 might see her facing off against Lili and her relative Jin, who she blames for the worldwide conflict.

12. Leroy Smith: Grandmaster of Drip

Fighting Style: Wing Chun

Leroy Smith made his debut in Tekken 7 as a Wing Chun master from New York, who wanted to take down the Mishima Zaibatsu for destroying his city. After G Corp overthrew Mishima Zaibatsu and forced its tyrannic rule, Leroy, along with his dog Sugar, is determined to defeat its leader Kazuya Mishima.

13. Paul Phoenix: Hot-Blooded Destroyer

Fighting Style: Integrated Martial Arts based on Judo

Paul Phoenix is the only character along with Nina Williams to appear in every Tekken game since its inception. He enters every King of the Iron Fist tournament in hopes to prove himself as the best fighter in the entire universe but has never won the tournament. Last, on Tekken 7, the tournament was suspended with the disappearance of Mishima Zaibatsu, but Paul will be back for some more fights in Tekken 8. Maybe it’s time for the Paul-Kazuya rivalry to continue!

14. Marshall Law: The Legendary Dragon

Fighting Style: Martial Arts/ Jeet Kune Do

Marshall Law debuted in the original Tekken game and has been a part of every subsequent installment except Tekken 3 and Tekken Tag Tournament. He is close friends with Paul Phoenix and entered the King of Iron Fist tournament to win the prize money and open his own dojo. Now poverty-stricken and in debt, he will return to Tekken 8 and team up with Paul to win the money.

15. King: Anger of the Beast

Fighting Style: Professional Wrestling

The beloved luchador from Mexico and savior of orphans, King will be a playable character in Tekken 8, continuing the ritual of a King appearance in every Tekken game. The number of children in need of his assistance has increased dramatically as a result of the world-devastating conflict between the G Corp and Mishima Zaibatsu. He will continue to compete in Tekken 8 and earn money to help more orphans.

16. Bryan Fury: Harbinger of Chaos

Fighting Style: Kickboxing

Byran Fury, a former cop turned psychotic cyborg will continue to wreak havoc in Tekken 8. He first appeared in Tekken 3 and has been a part of the game series ever since. Bryan returned to combat zones after the sixth tournament was canceled and went on indiscriminate rampages there. In Tekken 7, Byran found himself in a conflict zone in the U.S.A. where the overheating of his generator caused a devastating aftermath.

17. Raven

Fighting Style: Ninjutsu

Tekken is bringing its secret agent fighter back from the shadows for Tekken 8. Raven was first introduced in Tekken 5 as a secret intelligence officer for the UN, alongside Asuka Kazama and Feng Wei. He was replaced by his superior Master Raven in the last installment, Tekken 7. He dislikes the Mishima clan, so fans can count him on Team Jin. He formed an alliance with Lars Alexandersson in Tekken 6 and will likely continue aiding him and Jin to defeat the G Corp.

18. Azucena: Coffee Queen

Bandai Namco has introduced the first brand-new character for Tekken 8, confirming the previously leaked rumors. Azucena is a new fighter from Peru and is a mixed martial artist who is also dubbed a coffee queen. Fans so far love the character design and her moves from the gameplay trailer look promising. It’s still unclear how will she fit into the story, but welcome to Tekken, Azucena!

When does Tekken 8 come out?

While the anticipation for Tekken 8 is at an all-time high following the revelation of Raven and Azecuna, we still sadly don’t have a confirmed release date for the game. Currently, it is most likely to launch in early 2024 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.