Ten Nintendo Switch 2 revelations that have left us positively giddy

At long last, Nintendo fans finally have something to look forward to again. Yesterday saw the popular game company announce the much anticipated Switch 2 along with a roster of games that are bound to entice gamers from all walks of life. There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to this new console, but here are some of the things that made us feel positively giddy.

Recommended Videos

10. The screen size

While some say it doesn’t look too different from the original, the Switch 2 will be a huge upgrade in terms of both physical size as well as storage capacity. The new screen boasts an additional 1.7 inches in screen size going from 6.2 inches, to 7.9 inches on the Switch 2. Oh and it supports 1080p and 120fps meaning the games on the new console are going to look pretty sharp too.

9. Cyberpunk 2077

Sure the game is over four years old now, but the release was kind of botched by all the bugs and whatnot, nowadays it’s a polished and beloved game. The game’s release on the Switch 2 offers the perfect excuse for old players to delve back into the world of Cyberpunk while new players can experience it for the first time.

8. Deltarune Chapters 1-4

Everybody loves this indie RPG series from the creator of Undertale. Including this in the roster of titles available upon release shows that the new console will continue to have a variety of games from big-budget AAA to smaller indie titles — this is exactly why the original Switch was so popular.

7. Elden Ring Tarnished Edition

Speaking of big-budget AAA games, one of the most critically acclaimed games of the last few years will also be available on the Switch 2. The Tarnished Edition includes the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion as well as new armor, weapons, and customization options.

6. The built-in GameChat feature

Previous Nintendo consoles have not been great for in-game ways of communicating. Don’t get me wrong, I loved PictoChat but to be able to speak to other players in online games would have been fun too. Well Nintendo are finally making that dream a reality with this brand new (to Nintendo) feature.

5. Split Fiction

There’s no doubt about it, Split Fiction became an instant classic upon its release earlier this year. So it makes sense to release it on the Switch 2 while it’s still fresh in people’s minds — the Switch has always been the kind of console you play with friends anyway so a co-op action adventure game is perfect for the console.

4. New James Bond game

It’s been a while since we had a good James Bond game, but I’m still holding out hope that something will come along that brings bad the vibes GoldenEye brought to the Nintendo 64 back in the day. Could this new Bond game finally be the one to do it?

3. GameCube games

Nintendo GameCube games will be coming to Switch 2, starting with:



• Zelda Wind Waker

• SoulCalibur II

• F-Zero GX pic.twitter.com/y8vUFhgta1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 2, 2025

It’s one of the most underrated Nintendo consoles but it had some of the best games. Wind Waker, Luigi’s Mansion, Pikmin, these are just a few of the many great games that were released on the GameCube, and now they’ll be available to play once more on the new console.

2. Mario Kart World

We’d almost lost hope that we’d ever see another Mario Kart game ever again, Mario Kart 8 released in 2014, that’s over ten years, almost as long as the wait between GTA V and GTA VI. But the wait is almost over as Mario Kart World will be a launch title on the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5. pic.twitter.com/eNJfE1wg4B — CBR (@CBR) April 2, 2025

The most exciting news is the release date and that’s because we don’t have long to wait at all. Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 will launch on June 5th, a little over two months from today. The fact that we’re so close to a new Nintendo console release is by far the most exciting news I’ve heard all year!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy