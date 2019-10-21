New Terminator: Resistance Trailer Reveals First Gameplay

Terminator: Dark Fate might be the central focus of fans eagerly awaiting more adventures in the time-traveling sci-fi series, but it’s not just the silver screen that Skynet’s murderous robots are returning to this year.

Low-key first-person shooter Terminator: Resistance is out soon as well and, while clearly not a triple-A affair, is shaping up to be a welcome addition to the franchise. At least, that’s the lasting impression left by the title’s first gameplay trailer. What with the relatively scarce publicity so far given to the budget spinoff, you’d be forgiven for not even being aware of its existence, but if you’ve got a few minutes to spare, check out the footage above.

Set exclusively in the post-apocalyptic future so often foretold in the films, Terminator: Resistance puts players in the boots of one Jacob Rivers, a soldier in John Connor’s resistance army who, for reasons no doubt pivotal to the story, has found himself a primary target for termination by the omniscient Skynet. It will be up to you to ensure Rivers doesn’t succumb to that grisly fate by leveling various skills and crafting special weaponry meant to melt the impenetrable metal skeletons of Skynet’s emotionless foot soldiers.

In addition to the above, Reef Entertainment is promising “sprawling environments” for players to explore, including the ruined remnants of Los Angeles and a selection of iconic enemies from the films, including none other than the T-800 model itself.

See below for a further summary of features, courtesy of the developer:

Resist the machines! Fight against a selection of iconic enemies from the films, including the T-800, as well as a host of enemies that are brand new to the Terminator universe.

Equip an arsenal of plasma weaponry to run and gun or sneak and hack through sprawling environments! The world isn’t as forgiving as it used to be so you’ll need to search for scraps to trade and craft.

Choose the kind of hero you want to be by levelling up your skills while exploring post-Apocalyptic Los Angeles. Complete story missions to rise through the ranks of the Resistance as well as side-quests to help your friends.

Change the fate of mankind! Protect a motley crew of survivors, each with their own motivations and backstories. The actions you take throughout the game will impact their survival and change the ending you get.

Terminator: Resistance is out November 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.