The best JoyToy ‘Warhammer 40K’ figures, ranked

China-based model company JoyToy recently teamed up with Games Workshop to produce officially licensed Warhammer 40K figures, and they are taking the hobby by storm.

This is no surprise, because the pre-painted 1:18 scale models are gorgeous, plentiful, and relatively cheap. Most figures come in multipose, with different arms, heads, and weapons. JoyToy is constantly bringing out new sculpts, from huge dreadnaughts to terrifying Chaos Marines, to the hapless legions of the Imperial Guard. The following is a list of the greatest figures so far.

7. Primaris Inceptors

Image via JoyToyFigure

Who wouldn’t want to own a figure of an Ultramarine using a jetpack? The Primaris are so called because they are the first into battle. These hard-hitting strike troops are capable of flying over enemy ranks to deal surprise attacks where they’re least expected. The Interceptors can be dropped from orbit to wreak havoc. Though the dangerous nature of their work means they each have a low life expectancy, special reinforced armor is provided to ensure they do not die before they have dealt some serious damage.

6. Valtus (Outrider)

Image via JoyToyFigure

Black Templars are super-cool under normal circumstances. But this one is also riding a heavily-armed motorbike. Formed from ultra-fanatical warriors, the Black Templars are a space marine group with a simple mission statement: “The galaxy is the Emperor’s, and anyone or anything who challenges that claim is an enemy who must be destroyed.”

5. Death Korps of Krieg Guardsman

Image via JoyToyFigure

The Imperial Guard have a bad reputation in 40K for their lack of skill and extremely low battlefield life expectancy. While this is all true, the Death Korps of Krieg prides itself on being one of the better set of Guardsmen out there. Sure, they’re not space marines, but they certainly look scary and do occasionally pack a punch. This Guardsman come as part of a six-figure set.

4. Chaos Lord Khalos the Ravager

Image via JoyToyFigure

The Black Legion is notorious among Humanity for their despicable treachery. Even more notorious are the Chaos Lords, tyrannical warrior monarchs whose only desire is to destroy and corrupt everything in their path. Lord Khalos sports a skull memento, a spiked Warhammer, and a ton of bad attitude.

3. Terminator Retius Akantar

Image via JoyToyFigure

One of the most beautiful and detailed figures JoyToy have produced to date, Terminator Retius Akantar considers himself a holy warrior. Scripture is stamped onto his armor and his large banner serves as a warning to all heretics: flee or be exterminated. Retius is part of the Grey Knights – a space marine faction that considers themselves the finest warriors humanity has to offer. The Terminators are the best fighters in the Grey Knights, so can call themselves the elite of the elite.

2. Squighog Nob On Smasha Squig

Image via JoyToyFigure

40K orks are always a heap of fun. Nobs are the leaders of the ork people, and each one commands respect through fear. Squigs are the 40K equivalent of a medieval war horse, trained to bite and ram the enemy. The ork who rides it considers himself a battlefield titan. It’s debatable which of them looks more terrifying.

1. Thunderwolf Cavalry Bjane

Image via JoyToyFigure

The Mountains of the Malestrom breed hardy creatures. None more so than the Thunderwolf, a beast capable of biting through steel with its jaws. Bjane, the warrior who rides it, has personally tracked down and broken in this Thunderwolf, giving rider and beast a special connection. Thunderwolf Cavalry appear on no official Imperial records – they are a secret and deadly elite, and are given full justice with this exceptionally striking figure.