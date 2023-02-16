The best Marvel game of 2022 just got a massive discount

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the gripping tactical turn-based role-playing game from developer Firaxis Games, is now available for 40% off across multiple platforms for a limited time.

Alongside the trailer for Redemption, a DLC pack featuring new character Venom, a press release from publisher 2K Games revealed the rather sizable discount for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players, with each platform receiving a different discount window.

Xbox players will receive the discount on the Legendary and Enhanced editions of the game only, which can be purchased from the Microsoft Store between Feb. 7 and Feb. 20.

PlayStation gamers will also only receive the 40 percent discount for the Legendary and Enhanced editions, and only PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to take advantage of these discounts. The discounted items are purchasable through the PlayStation Store between Feb. 15 and March 1.

Meanwhile, those who play via Steam will be able to purchase any edition of Midnight Suns for 40% off, which can be done on the Steam Store between Feb. 16 and March 2.

For those who are still reluctant to give Midnight Suns a try, a trial of the game is available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players (for the latter console, it can only be accessed by PlayStation Plus subscribers), which will allow users to play Midnight Suns for a limited time (three hours on Xbox, two hours on PlayStation), after which you will be redirected back to game’s store page. This, of course, can’t be accessed multiple times.

As for PC players, Steam will be hosting an All-Access Weekend for Midnight Suns, starting today, Feb. 16 at 9am PT until Feb. 19 at 9:59 pm PT, during which the game will be available to play at no cost. Following the end of the All-Access Weekend, the game must be purchased to play. All progress and purchases made during the All-Access Weekend will transfer over for those who do make the purchase afterwards.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns sees players take control of a customizable superhero known as “The Hunter,” who joins up with such Marvel legends as Captain America, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and several other heroes as they do battle against HYDRA and demon sorceress Lilith in tactical, turn-based combat.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is rated “T” for Teen. See our review of the game here.