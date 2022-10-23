The best Otome games of all time

Otome games are immersive visual novels where the player becomes the main character and has to make decisions that can affect how the story progresses and consequently ends. Over the years, these games have garnered popularity for their beautiful aesthetics, creative worldbuilding, and alluring ability that allows players an escape from their everyday lives. They were primarily targeted to women and young girls, as Otome means “daughter” or “maiden” in Japanese, but a growing fan base has boosted its success across all gender and age demographics.

From romance to mystery, suspense, and thriller, Otome games provide a wide range of genres to take part in, and give a god-like quality to its many players, who are in absolute control of the story, usually from start to finish. Otome games have many titles that you can play on your mobile phones, and have branched out to accommodate gaming consoles, portable or not, including: Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Here are the best Otome games to indulge for some brilliant storytelling.

Code Realize: Guardian of Rebirth

Developed by Otomate and Idea Factory, Guardian of Rebirth was released in 2014 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita. The gamers play as Cardia Beckford, a young and lonely girl who lives alone in a mansion due to the deadly poison in her body (the poison kills anyone she touches). Five routes open up as Cardia meets five gentlemen who are willing to help her get rid of the poison in her body, and the players take over from there. The story is well-written and engaging, and also has great replay value as the player’s choices affect the storyline.

London Detective Mysteria

Developed by Karin Entertainment and released in 2013, London Detective Mysteria is available on Windows, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita. It is a single-player game where the gamers play as Detective Sherlock Holmes. Summoned by the Queen to solve a mystery in the city, the gamers must explore London in search of clues, and interrogate suspects along the way. The game is logic-based and fans of puzzles and challenges will find this visual novel very interesting.

Collar X Malice

Developed by Idea Factory, Collar X Malice was released in 2016 and is available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita. The game has grown in popularity over the years and an anime adaptation is on the way. Players are immersed in the life of Ichika Hoshino, a strong rookie police officer who by a twist of fate, is taken hostage by a notorious terrorist group called Adonis. With a poison collar placed around her neck, Ichiko must risk her life to protect the lives of the Japanese citizens.

Mystic Messenger

Developed by Cheritz and released in 2016, the game is available on Android and iOS mobiles. Players assume the life of the protagonist, often referred to as MC (main character), and download a strange messaging app. The app allows MC to chat with other characters and help these characters solve mysteries by finding clues as they also try to uncover the truth behind the creators of the app. The game is unique, in that it is a storytelling messenger game with a different look than most Otome games. A critically acclaimed and commercially successful release, Mystic Messenger was awarded the Best Indie Award at the 2017 Korea Game Awards.

Hatoful Boyfriend

The game was developed by PigeoNation Inc., Mediatonic, and Hato Moa, and was first released in 2011. Hatoful Boyfriend is available on Linux, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Mac. The game is set in an alternate world where sentient birds have replaced humans in society and the story takes place in St. PigeoNation Institute, a bird-only high school. Gamers play as the human protagonist, the only human at the school. With eight potential love interests, the protagonist must navigate through bird society and decide on whom to spend time with.

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds

Developed by Idea Factory, Otomate, and Design Factory, Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds was released in 2017 and is available on Android, Windows, and PlayStation Vita. Set in historical Japan, gamers play as Chizuru, a young woman in search of her father. She crosses paths with the Shinsengumi, an elite group of samurai, with each one hiding a dark secret. As they become her love interests, she attempts to figure out their secrets while trying to find her father. The game is action-packed and has about 30 different endings based on the protagonist’s choices.