The best ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ fan art so far
Spoiler – it’s a lot of sexy Link.
Nintendo’s long-awaited sequel to the much-loved Breath of the Wild appears to be living up to everyone’s dizzyingly high expectations. The Legend of Zelda series is known for reinventing itself in a variety of ways since its first incarnation way back in 1986. One thing that has always endured through the decades is fan-made art, and when Tears of the Kingdom released, skilled artists everywhere took to Reddit and Twitter to flood the internet with images.
Here are some top picks for Zelda fanatics everywhere.
First up is a rather predictable drawing of the androgynous hero Link in an alluringly candid pose.
And here is a beautiful if disturbing sculpture of a severely dehydrated Ganondorf.
Even the classic English story of King Arthur has been adapted by Link fans with a fresh take on a Victorian painting.
Next up is a minimalist sketch of a deflated Link channeling some support from a Korok.
One Twitter artist created a supremely stylized piece featuring our hero. This particular drawing has clear Japanese influences.
While another produced an equally brilliant drawing.
One mega-fan even created a release poster that put the artists at Nintendo to shame. After seeing this, perhaps The Hero of Hyrule will be the next installment.
Of course, no review of fan made art would be complete without an excellent drawing of the eponymous damsel herself.
So there we have it – the finest selection of fan made art so far. And it wasn’t all just sexy Link.