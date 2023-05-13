The best ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ fan art so far

Spoiler – it’s a lot of sexy Link.

Nintendo’s long-awaited sequel to the much-loved Breath of the Wild appears to be living up to everyone’s dizzyingly high expectations. The Legend of Zelda series is known for reinventing itself in a variety of ways since its first incarnation way back in 1986. One thing that has always endured through the decades is fan-made art, and when Tears of the Kingdom released, skilled artists everywhere took to Reddit and Twitter to flood the internet with images.

Here are some top picks for Zelda fanatics everywhere.

First up is a rather predictable drawing of the androgynous hero Link in an alluringly candid pose.

Image via Revitalia on Reddit

And here is a beautiful if disturbing sculpture of a severely dehydrated Ganondorf.

Image via Questaro on Reddit



Even the classic English story of King Arthur has been adapted by Link fans with a fresh take on a Victorian painting.

Image via Zealousideal_Code535 on Reddit



Next up is a minimalist sketch of a deflated Link channeling some support from a Korok.

Image via catmountainking on Reddit

One Twitter artist created a supremely stylized piece featuring our hero. This particular drawing has clear Japanese influences.

Image via @missuceda on Twitter

While another produced an equally brilliant drawing.

Image via @VideoArtGame on Twitter

One mega-fan even created a release poster that put the artists at Nintendo to shame. After seeing this, perhaps The Hero of Hyrule will be the next installment.

Image via Javqr on Reddit

Of course, no review of fan made art would be complete without an excellent drawing of the eponymous damsel herself.

Image via @Sleepy_Korok on Twitter

So there we have it – the finest selection of fan made art so far. And it wasn’t all just sexy Link.