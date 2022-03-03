The best ‘Until Dawn’ characters, ranked

Rumors that an Until Dawn remake is in development presents the ideal opportunity to rank its diverse cast of characters, who were all created with uniquely identifiable clothing and personality traits that players could relate to and see themselves in. Each character represents stereotypical portrayals within slasher films, the atmosphere that creators Larry Fessenden and Graham Reznick wanted to replicate. For example, many teenage friend groups ⏤ as depicted in slasher films ⏤ comprise a “popular girl,” a “jock,” a “nerd,” and so on.

Sometimes, character personalities are dependent on the choices made as the player progresses through the narrative. If the player chooses negative reactions, makes bad decisions, or causes conflict between characters, then those personalities can differ. Everyone has favorites ⏤ some more justifiable than others ⏤ after replaying Until Dawn more times than they care to admit. Based on overall likability, here’s our ranking of the main characters from Until Dawn.

8. Ashley “Ash” Brown

Admittedly, Ashley is one of the most interesting characters in the whole game, but not in a positive way. There are many negative things to say about Ashley; she’s clingy, whiny, overbearing, and a general scaredy-cat who tries way too hard to be liked. However, many players may relate to Ashley’s lack of self-confidence, which explains her tendency to act meek and sensitive.

Out of all the Until Dawn protagonists, Ashley’s personality can be shaped and affected the most by in-game choices. If the player decides, Ashley can have a dismissive and vengeful streak that can ultimately lead to her blaming Hannah ⏤ the victim of the prank ⏤ for overreacting or even willingly leaving Chris to die. Revenge plots make for engaging gameplay, but dreadfully despicable characters. Ashley can become intensely unlikable if made to be, but even when she isn’t inherently evil, she’s just plain irritating in multiple ways.

7. Emily “Em” Davis

More often than not, Emily gets a bad rap for being despised by design. She was clearly intended to be difficult to sympathize for, especially as she shows blatant disregard for others and coldly prioritizes her own safety over others. Emily is the smart yet derisive character, often mocking others for their stupidity, both intellectually and when it comes to common sense.

As the game progresses, Emily is revealed to have more layers than just presenting as the “mean girl” of the group. She deeply cares for her boyfriend Matt, even if she refrains from openly admitting it, and doesn’t deserve a lot of the trauma that she endures. She is a raging narcissist, and that can be hard to overlook, especially when she insults others, but she feels the need to be protected, showing her vulnerability in dire situations. Some players may relate to Emily’s crippling fear of failure, which justifies some actions and not others. Regardless of the choices made, Emily is spiteful and malicious anyway.

6. Christopher “Chris” Hartley

Every group has its nerd, and Chris proudly boasts that title. Not only the gifted intellectual, Chris brings the jokes and laughter, possessing a sense of humor that can be off-putting at times. There are few negative traits for Chris, as he does, for the most part, care deeply about others and isn’t afraid to show it. He does have a certain lovable charm, being the dorky and hopeless romantic who is unable to express his romantic feelings for Ashley; the same fact leads to some humorous interactions between him and Josh.

Chris supplies the “dad” jokes, lifting spirits and finding the comedic value in any circumstance. However, the constant need to lighten the mood can become tedious and exasperating, making Chris more of an annoyance than a relief. He has redeeming qualities, but unfortunately, the “nerd” persona suits him in all the worst ways. When paired with Josh, Chris’ buffoonery can be tolerated, but otherwise, he feels like a one-trick pony.

5. Jessica “Jess” Riley

Another character met with plenty of ridicule is Jess, the resident promiscuous girl that uses her “natural advantages” to get what she wants. She flirts often, making it known that she isn’t ashamed of her coy behaviour, but rather uses it as a means to an end. However, despite all the confidence, Jessica ⏤ if the player so chooses ⏤ can reveal that her seduction masks plentiful insecurities. Unlike Emily, it seems that Jess only belittles others to “fit in” and create a convincing facade for herself.

Aside from her personality, Jessica undergoes the biggest transformation and gains a newfound appreciation for life. Arguably, Jess has one of the worst nights out of all the characters; she spends most of it alone, severely injured and under constant threat. In the beginning, Jess is fearless, sarcastic, and careless, but come dawn, if she survives, Jess has been forever changed by horrific trauma, which earns her the sympathy vote.

4. Joshua “Josh” Washington

Love him or hate him, Josh deserves to rank highly. As the central antagonist (besides the Wendigos), Josh is an undeniably fascinating villain, driven by motives that are more understandable than most. It feels cliché to say, but Josh is misunderstood, completely ruled by grief and mental instability. It would be wrong to say that it isn’t his fault, but it isn’t his fault. He lost his sisters and stopped taking his meds, which led to an unhealthy cycle of mania stemming from an unfulfilled desire for revenge.

Needless to say, nothing can ever entirely justify Josh’s inhumane schemes. He still subjected his closest friends to a Saw-esque nightmare, but it does stand to reason that a psychotic break is uncontrollable and he does repent for his sins afterwards. At his core, Josh is a good person, whether he believes it or not, but he makes some questionable choices. Still, when playing Until Dawn, don’t we all? There are countless scenes featuring Josh that do justice to such an irreplaceable character and emphasize Until Dawn’s impeccable production values.

3. Michael “Mike” Munroe

He may come across as obnoxious or contemptible, but Mike defies all expectations when it turns out that he just presents himself all wrong. Mike could be described as a textbook “jerk,” loud-mouthed, small-minded, and just plain rude. Mike has a martyr complex, always willing to sacrifice himself to avoid responsibility and often unnecessarily placing himself in grave danger.

Initially, Mike feels like the stereotypical “jock” character: self-absorbed, immature, and completely clueless at times. However, as the events of Until Dawn unfold, Mike emerges as resourceful, brave, and willing to do whatever it takes to protect others. Eventually, Mike becomes admirable. After controlling Mike for a large portion of the game, it would be hard not to grow attached to him. At times, Mike can be unbearable, mostly when his vanity rears its ugly head, but compared to others, his likable traits far outweigh his unlikable ones.

2. Matthew “Matt” Taylor

As the most overlooked character in Until Dawn, Matthew is the embodiment of underrated. He has a huge heart, which is evident with how he consistently looks to protect his girlfriend Emily despite her ridiculing him at every turn. Matt wants everyone to be happy, taken care of, and friendly with one another. He breaks up the argument between Emily and Jess, always stands up for what he believes in, and never ever quits ⏤ no matter what.

If Emily is the stereotypical “bad guy” of the group, then Matt perfectly counteracts Emily in a hot-and-cold dynamic as the “good guy” of the group. Like Mike, “meathead” Matt will risk his own life to protect those closest to him, even if he isn’t as visibly valiant as Mike in times of crisis. Matt can be a notorious pushover, which can be a disheartening quality compared to the rest of his near-perfect personality. Many players can relate to Matt, who feels taken for granted and tries to be a people-pleaser.

1. Samantha “Sam” Giddings

There may be some controversy surrounding the top spot, but Sam earns the bragging rights. For many other characters, Sam acts as a moral compass, pointing others in the right direction and imparting wisdom upon them. She can be considered the most level-headed member of the group and rarely ever stirs the drama pot. She cares deeply about others, exhibits somewhat of a maternal nature, and makes it publicly known that she loves animals.

For her many positive traits, Sam is one of the most relatable characters in Until Dawn, representing many players’ own personalities. Moreover, Sam isn’t afraid to be herself, which can be very inspiring to others. She dances to the beat of her own drum, making her an excellent role model. Sam may seem perfect, but she has flaws just like everyone else. She can make rash decisions, sometimes acting on impulse and departing from her compassionate side. For example, when Chris gets injured, Sam is more than willing to split up and leave Chris behind, coldly telling him to “catch up, please” even though it could potentially lead to Chris’ demise.