The first review for ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’ has dropped

Nintendo fans are set to get their hands on Kirby and the Forgotten Land later this week, and ahead of its launch, the game’s first review has gone live, and it’s positive.

The very first review for the game, from Edge Magazine issue 370, shared to Resetera, claims that the game might not be enough to win over any new fans, but that those returning will love it.

“Not that Fromsoftware will be quaking in its boots., Indeed, those who’ve never understood the appeal of Kirby are unlikely to be convinced by his move into 3D. But otherwise this compact, imaginative adventure is a low key triumph, a work of great craft and wit that, unlike its lead, doesn’t bite off more than it can chew. And it only leaves you hungry for more.”

Ultimately, the outlet gave the game a score of 8 out of 10, which is a solid start for the game, which will see Kirby in his first 3D adventure. Ahead of the game’s launch on Friday, fans can expect plenty more reviews to surface, but for now this is all we’ve currently got to go off.

Over the last few months, fans have been provided plenty of different looks at the game, including multiple trailers and gameplay footage shared online. If you haven’t yet seen the game for yourself, you can check out a five-minute overview here, and head to the Nintendo Store to download and play a demo.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch on March 25.