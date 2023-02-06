The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores

The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.

This left reviewers in a tough spot, but though most of them (including our reviewer) acknowledged the controversy surrounding the game, it seems they cannot deny its quality. Hogwarts Legacy is sitting at an impressive 88 on Metacritic and 85% on OpenCritic, with critics almost unanimously saying it delivers on the promise of immersing players in the Wizarding World as they enter Hogwarts and uncover dark magical secrets.

This leaves Harry Potter fans who’d vowed to boycott in a tough spot, as is reflected in the reactions on social media:

So I’m hearing Hogwarts Legacy has got great reviews so far pic.twitter.com/9eIoJEmGGE — Marvel/DC United (@UnitedComicFan2) February 6, 2023

Maintaining the boycott looks like it’s going to be painful:

Hogwarts legacy reviews are out and its an actually decent game pic.twitter.com/VG3YBSnkfQ — رَبيعة (@RabeeaComplains) February 6, 2023

Perhaps it’s worth mentioning that the dire predictions about critics prejudging it based on their politics have proved groundless:

"expect critics to poorly review Hogwarts Legacy as big publications like IGN have openly shown they cannot remain objective" 🤡 https://t.co/v5jUqK1cdp — Rikk 🐉 (@rikkbound) February 6, 2023

Begun, the discourse wars have:

well the reviews are saying hogwarts legacy is good. i would mute the words on twitter if you care about your sanity the next few days — rohan (@rainyis_yahomie) February 6, 2023

Those who’ve stuck with the franchise despite everything are celebrating:

It looks like reviews for Hogwarts Legacy are being very positive for the most part!

That’s awesome news!

Just a couple more hours before I can try it for myself!!!! pic.twitter.com/x2TZgyqQSO — マノロ Ruiz (@_manoloruiz_) February 6, 2023

Is a wave of review-bombing on the way?

Hogwarts legacy getting high marks expect meta to get review bombed though pic.twitter.com/2kH20CWK3I — Detroits Reaper (@DetroitsReaper) February 6, 2023

But there are a few outlets that have remained quiet on the game:

While Hogwarts Legacy is right now mostly getting glowing reviews, I find it interesting the many game outlets that published stories about the boycott campaign have not in fact done reviews… yet.



That includes Gamespot, Kotaku, Polygon, TheGamer, etc. — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) February 6, 2023

It looks like it’s going to be an interesting week on social media as Harry Potter fans that oppose J.K. Rowling decide whether they can really stomach missing out on what’s by all accounts an incredible experience. But, as always, the proof will be in the pudding when regular gamers get their hands on the game later this week.

Strap yourself in, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on Feb 10, with PS4 and Xbox One releases on April 4, and the Nintendo Switch on Jul 25.