The Internet Is Going Wild Over Pokémon’s New Macy’s Day Balloon

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is as much a Thanksgiving tradition as joining together with family and friends to celebrate what we’re thankful for. It’s a time to come together with those you may miss across the course of the year, and one thing many people do once they’re together is watch the parade.

You sit together with your favorite coffee or tea to start the day, have food for later being prepared, and at just the right moment to pause to gather around the TV and gaze in awe at the floats that are larger than life.

Pokémon fans will be excited about the announcement that the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a float with Pikachu and Eevee. The float features an adorable Pikachu and Eevee on a sled, with hats and scarves to keep warm as they navigate the snow.

Eevee joins Pikachu for the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!



The float is a “giant balloon” and is, as described online, as tall as a 3-story building, as long as 8 bicycles, and as wide as 5 taxi cabs.

So what are fans saying about the adorable float? Let’s have a look.

EEVEE JOINS PIKACHU!! 😭😭 — Ms.Couldn't Give A Shit | Pip 🏴‍☠️🎸 (@pirateherojones) October 18, 2021

This user is so excited they just might cry about it.

I'm legitimately excited for this. I watch it every year with my grandmother then switch over to Home Alone. She knows my love for Pokemon and always makes sure to point it out. — Coty (@CotyBlaise) October 18, 2021

This fan touched on the Thanksgiving Day tradition they share with family and said their grandmother frequently points out anything Pokémon, knowing their love for it.

Many fans are just in awe of how insanely cute the float is and how excited they are to see it this Thanksgiving.

My son Eevee gets a spotlight!? I am here for it!! 💕 — Happy Kisa-weeen 🦇🎃 (@Kisa_Dreams) October 18, 2021

Eevee getting the credit he deserves? This Pokémon fan is here for it!

Are you as excited as we are to see the Thanksgiving Day parade this year? What float are you most looking forward to seeing on your screens? Let’s talk about it.