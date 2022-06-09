Merely an hour before Summer Game Fest 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment has let the cat out of the bag by announcing the rumored remake of The Last of Us, due to release on PlayStation 5 in September, and Windows sometime in the future.

A recent store listing on the official PlayStation store unveiled this upgraded version of the acclaimed 2013 game. We’ve known for years that Naughty Dog has been putting a spin on this remake, ever since Jason Schreier of Bloomberg leaked the news in a blog post. But, it seems that The Last of Us Part I is closer to release than we’d previously estimated.

In fact, if this listing and the direct-to-download trailer that accompanied it are anything to go by, the remake is releasing for PlayStation 5 later this year on Sep. 2. A PC version is also in development, though Naughty Dog is refusing to determine a definitive timeline. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

The Last of Us Remake official trailer pic.twitter.com/hsJajIUBwQ — Joe Miller (@JoeMiller101) June 9, 2022

The developer must be aiming to unveil the PC port closer to the premiere of HBO series The Last of Us to rope in more viewers for the live-action adaptation, so we can reasonably expect it to come out sometime in early 2023.

Naughty Dog will probably release the trailer during tonight’s Summer Game Fest as well, but it seems they thought it better to leak the news beforehand and stir up a hype maelstrom.

The Last of Us Part II is also currently available for PlayStation 5 in 4K. The sequel came out in 2020 and became quite a topic of controversy and debate, though given how things ended for our main character Ellie, it’s safe to assume director Neil Druckmann and his crew are already busy working on a threequel.