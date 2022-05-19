PlayStation fans are on the fence about a ‘The Last of Us’ remake

PlayStation fans are questioning the need for a remake of The Last of Us after a video game insider claimed one was coming later this year.

ICYMI: Bloomberg reported back in April last year Naughty Dog was working on a remake of its hit PlayStation 3 game for the PlayStation 4, despite the original first being released in June 2013.

The project has yet to be officially confirmed by the video game studio. But GamesBeat journo Jeff Grubb said on a recent episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast via Video Games Chronicle he had heard on multiple occasions the game was coming out this year. He added he was “confident” it would release in the holiday period.

Following the news, fans shared their thoughts on whether we even needed a remake for a game that came out less than a decade ago. Especially when Naughty Dog had already released a remaster and when the original aged like fine wine in today’s political apocalypse.

Black Girl Gamers creator Megabyte Megan said in a Tweet she wished the studio spent its time making new games instead of remaking old ones.

“Why does The Last Of Us need a remake [?] The 2013 and 2014 remaster was just fine. I wish they can just make new games.”

Why does the last of us need a remake. The 2013 and 2014 remaster was just fine. I wish they can just make new games https://t.co/fMTx0ggyZ3 — Megabyte 🔜 DreamHack #mediakitpartner (@MegabyteMegan) May 19, 2022

I do not understand why The Last of Us is getting a PS5 remake lol.



Well, that's not true. $$$$$ is why. But the PS4 remaster looks good. Doesn't need a remake. Come on. — Douggie Jones (@GramsciGordon) May 19, 2022

Another user had a more provocative response to the claims.

“The Last of Us remake is probably the stupidest [and] most unnecessary remake no one fuckin[g] asked for but I will absolutely play it when it comes out[.]”

The Last of Us remake is probably the most stupidest most unnecessary remake no one fuckin asked for but I will absolutely play it when it comes out — Brenda 💜 (@shygirlsays_) May 18, 2022

One gamer appeared to suggest Sony had too much faith in the appeal of a remake of Joel and Ellie’s story.

“It seems like Sony genuinely believe everyone is going to lose their minds when The Last of Us remake is announced. I think they’re in for a nasty surprise personally. I’ve seen zero hype for a [The] Last of Us remake. Mainly because the original is still considered pretty much perfect.”

Others said they were keen for the remake.

I really wanna experience The Last of us Part 1 again….. Patiently waiting for remake!



What's your excitement level? pic.twitter.com/XWILCgFcOz — Kratos (@Yasshbhardwajj) May 18, 2022