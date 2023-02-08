At long last, Nintendo has unveiled a new look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, highlighting all the new things you can do as Link in the expansive landscape of Hyrule.

Nintendo fans have eagerly awaited the release of this sequel, which was supposed to launch last year but ended up being delayed to May 2023 when director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and co. realized the game still needed a fair bit of polishing, especially if it wanted to serve as a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild, itself one of the greatest games in history.

During today’s Nintendo Direct live stream, the devs released a new trailer that showcases some of the new features in Tears of the Kingdom. While the game looks really similar to the original — which is no wonder since Nintendo EPD has been working on it since 2017 — there seems to be a ton of new mechanics to play around with in Tears.

This highly-anticipated sequel snowballed into the giant it was today when the creators realized they weren’t going to be able to implement every idea they had for Breath of the Wild and its DLCs in a timely fashion, but that doesn’t mean Tears of the Kingdom isn’t going to have a few tricks up its sleeves to make the excruciating wait worthwhile, a fact that Nintendo capitalized on through this latest promo clip.

Tears of the Kingdom has already been nominated for “Most Anticipated Game” in a number of award ceremonies, and it took home the trophy during last year’s Game Awards. Nintendo fans couldn’t possibly stomach another delay after these five long years, so let’s hope the May 12 release date is set in stone.