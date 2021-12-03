We’re closing in on the final stretch until the next film in the iconic Matrix film franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, is released both in theatres and on HBO Max, Dec. 22. While there hasn’t been a whole lot revealed about the film’s plot, that could potentially change soon if a leak found by PlayStation data miners proves to be authentic.

The original Matrix trilogy took place mostly within a digital world and perhaps players will be able to enter their own digital Matrix experience as a post to the Gaming leaks and rumors Reddit claims PS5 will be receiving “The Matrix Awakens Experience” running on the latest Unreal Engine 5 technology.

According to the post, the information was found on the backend of the PlayStation Network where it was alongside a few database entry numbers and what looks to be the software’s PlayStation store artwork tile.

Image via GamingLeaksAndRumors Reddit

In this artwork, we simply see a cityscape with the classic Matrix code present on everything in the field of view. It also states what would be the name of this software should it be genuine “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”.

If this is to be true it appears that The Matrix would be one of the first at-home experiences that PS5 users can take part in leveraging Epic Games’ latest Unreal Engine 5 technology. Right now, nothing has been confirmed by Warner Bros. or Epic Games to suggest that this is genuine, however, if it is we’ll likely know in the coming weeks before the movie hits theatres.