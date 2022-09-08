The new Pokémon announcement has Digimon fans raising eyebrows

Yesterday The Pokémon Company gave fans a new look at the highly anticipated titles Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. While this new footage has captivated the fan base, in a strange turn of events, it has also contributed to Digimon trending once again.

Two of the new Pokémon showcased yesterday were Armarouge and Ceruledge. These two Pokémon that boast the appearance of armored knights have led to fans pointing out their similarities to Digimon — and they aren’t wrong.

In the Digimon franchise, there is a level of evolution called armor evolution where creatures change forms into a version that dons a unique set of armor. Of course, this comparison has been shared by many Digimon fans about these two new Pokémon.

babe wake up, new digimon dropped pic.twitter.com/QVeYt1JvL2 — Advos (@AdvosArt) September 7, 2022

Digimon has had raw designs like this for years but of course Pokemon is only just now catching up. Digimon fans stay winning https://t.co/uxW9r93I3g — Triple-Q (@TripleKyun) September 7, 2022

I say this affectionately. These are digimon armour evolutions. These are mega man enemies. These are two humans in suits of armour- pic.twitter.com/AP86Osvzzi — BillSpooks ( Commissions OPEN!!! ) (@BillSpooks) September 7, 2022

You can't fool me Pokémon People these are just Digimon you hacked off Bandai's servers pic.twitter.com/l5N4aZBl0O — The Italian Misato Katsuragi (@Blankzilla) September 7, 2022

Even the unique attacks that each of these Pokémon boast looks like they would fit in perfectly in the Digimon universe. Comparing this generation of Pokémon to Digimon isn’t something new as it began when the game’s signature legendaries were shown earlier this year.

Going back further, with each generation of Pokémon that launches the Digimon comparisons begin to appear as fans adjust to these new faces and names. Typically once the game launches and these Pokémon cement their place in the franchise the comparisons disappear.

These are just two of the new Pokémon that fans will meet when Pokémon Violet and Scarlet launch later this year. Eager fans can get their pre-orders in now so that they secure their copy of the game for when it goes live on Nov. 18.