The richest Twitch streamers of all time, ranked by net worth

Twitch, the video live-streaming platform, has become a serious rave in recent years. The free streaming app was launched in 2011 and has finally caught the attention of the world due to some of the popular streamers that call it home. Twitch is mostly used for live streaming music broadcasts, creative content, live video gameplay, and e-sports competitions. With over two million viewers as of 2021, and many companies grabbing at the opportunity to advertise, streamers are sure to be making big bank. Here are the richest Twitch streamers of all time.

Richard Tyler Blevins (Ninja)

With a whopping net worth of $40 million, Blevins is at the very top of the ranks. Known famously as Ninja on Twitch, he has over 17 million followers and over 500 million total views on the platform, pulling them in with his competitive gaming content including: Fortnite, League of Legends, Halo, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more. He has more than 11 years of experience in professional gaming and live streaming. After breaking various records on Twitch in 2018, he moved to the Microsoft streaming platform Mixer in 2019. He returned to Twitch in the latter part of 2020 after Mixer was shut down.

Michael Grzesiek (Shroud)

Known by the alias “Shroud.” Michael Grzesiek is a Canadian Twitch and YouTube streamer and former Counter-Strike player who has amassed a hefty net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has a Twitch following of over 10 million, and over six million subscribers on YouTube, totaling over a billion views from both platforms. He began playing games on Twitch in 2013 and made a name for himself playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CGSO) which boosted his fame due to his expert ability in aiming. He had also planned to leave Twitch for a different streaming platform but decided against it.

Raúl Álvarez Genes (AuronPlay)

Raúl Álvarez Genes is one of the world’s most popular gamers, and goes by the pseudonym AuronPlay. Although the figure is uncertain, Wealthypipo estimates his net worth to be around the $20 million mark, and his Twitch income to be roughly $5 million. The 33-year-old Spaniard began streaming on Twitch in 2019 and has managed to rack up over 11 million followers on his channel in such a short amount of time. He has been active on YouTube since 2006 and has a whopping 28 million subscribers, who have contributed to his over three billion views.

Timothy John Betar (TimTheTatman)

Popularly known as TimTheTatman, Timothy Betar’s estimated net worth is around $10 million. The gamer had over seven million followers on his Twitch channel and was one of the most famous streamers on the platform for many years. He began his professional gaming career playing Overwatch, World of Warcraft, CGSO, and Fortnite, and bagged a nomination for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2020. He ultimately decided to leave Twitch permanently in 2021 and start streaming exclusively on YouTube where he caters to his four and a half million subscribers.

Félix Lengyel (XQc)

Better known as XQc on Twitch, Félix Lengyel is a Canadian streamer whose net worth is estimated at around $9 million. He began streaming in 2014 and has amassed over 10 million followers on Twitch and two million subscribers on YouTube. The former professional esports player gained his popularity by streaming the popular games Overwatch and League of Legends, even representing his country Canada at the Overwatch World Cup for three years. In 2019, he stepped away from his professional gaming career and chose to stream full-time.

Nick Kolcheff (Nickmercs)

Nick Kolcheff, or Nickmercs, is a longtime Twitch streamer with an estimated net worth between $4 million and $9 million. He already had a decent following on YouTube before moving over to Twitch as his main streaming platform. Known for streaming Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite Battle Royale, Kolcheff has amassed over six million followers on his Twitch channel with over 17 million views.

Jaryd Russell Lazar (Summit1g)

Also known as Summit1g, the streamer has an estimated net worth of $8 million and over six million followers on his Twitch channel. He is a retired professional CGSO player and a household name when it comes to popular games like Valorant, DayZ, iRacing, Grand Theft Auto V, and Sea of Thieves. He is heavily dedicated to streaming and trying out new game releases in a bid to put out the best content. With over 505 million views, users can agree he does.

Ludwig Ahgren (Ludwig)

When gamers think of Super Smash Bros., Ludwig almost always comes to mind. The New Hampshire native’s net worth is estimated to be just over the $6 million mark. He has over three million followers on his channel, coupled with an outstanding 700 million views. Not only is Ahgren a streamer, he is a professional gamer, podcaster, and works as an esports commentator for Super Smash Bros. Melee tournaments. Ahgren won the award for Streamer of The Year at the 2022 Streamer Awards, a year after giving up Twitch to stream on YouTube exclusively.

Tom Cassell (Syndicate)

Popularly known by the alias Syndicate, Cassell is a gamer and an avid YouTuber. According to several media outlets, his net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $6 million. He grew to fame in 2010 when he started his YouTube channel TheSyndicateProject (later renamed Syndicate) and is most known in the gaming community for his commentary on popular games such as: Halo, Modern Warfare2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops, as well as his Minecraft project series.

Turner Tenney (Tfue)

With an estimated net worth of $4 million and over 10 million followers on his channel, Tenney, aka Tfue is one of the youngest streamers in the top 10 richest streamers list. The 24-year-old streams games like Call of Duty, Warzone, H1Za, and Fortnite Battle Royale, and in 2019, he was able to enter the Fortnite World Cup. He has decided to focus on streaming full-time since then.