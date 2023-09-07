‘The scope is 100 times as big as the very first one’: ‘Mortal Kombat’ creator Ed Boone on the evolution of the franchise

The first game had a team of four people. The new one has a team 'in the hundreds.'

Finally the video game crossover we’ve all been waiting for! The YouTube show Hot Ones and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon finally meet in a test of intestinal fortitude. Boon — who created the first game in the prehistoric video game era of 1992 — remarked on just how far things have come technologically over the past 30 years or so.

Host Sean Evans presented Boon with a remark from actor Kumail Nanjiani that “video games are the only medium in entertainment that get better year after year because of the technological advancements.”

He asked Boon as “somebody who’s had their hands so deep in the video game honey pot [since] the 1980s” if that resonated with him at all.

Boone explained that the first Mortal Kombat game started in 1991 and it was “four people,” which included a programmer, two artists and an “audio guy.” The newest game, Mortal Kombat 1, is “literally in the hundreds.”

“Technology has created the opportunity for us to make the most elaborate sets. We have actors, directors, animators, audio engineers. It just goes on and on, so the scope is one hundred times, I’d say, as big as the very first one.”

That’s quite the leap. Of course, it was incremental. There are, after all, 26 games in the franchise, including spin-offs. The improvements are “all technology’s fault,” Boone quipped.

The latest Mortal Kombat isn’t just a technologically advanced game, it’s a complete reboot of the whole universe timeline. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the release, especially since developer Netherrealm has been gradually releasing info about the game the past few months.

For example, actress Megan Fox will voice Nitara, something that’s helped add hype to the proceedings. Also new: when a player quits a game mid-match online they will be embarrassed with a “Quitality” animation. Think Fatality for quitters.

Speaking of those bygone days, Evans asked Boon what he missed about those old days of making games, and what he’s glad he doesn’t have to deal with anymore.

“What I miss the most about the old days is that if you have an idea, later that afternoon you can see the idea come to fruition. You can just see it done. Now if you have an idea…”

“Six month lead,” Evans interjected.

“Oh, at least,” Boon said. “It’s like steering the Titanic. You wanna take a turn you plan a month ahead and then you start turning. There’s something about having an idea off the top of your head and then being able to do it. Now, it affects 30 people.”

It’s a great interview if you’re interested in how the Mortal Kombat sausage is made. Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 14 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.