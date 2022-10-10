Shows and movies based on video games have been on the rise lately. With the success of Arcane and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, people are curious to know what’s next. Would there be any more video games adapted to the screen? What other gaming franchises have the possibility to be turned into a potentially successful Netflix show?

As the entertainment industry continues to reboot every piece of media we know and love, we’re now entering the phase where video games are Hollywood’s new form of inspiration. With Sonic the Hedgehog performing well at the box office, fans excited for The Super Mario Bros Movie, and the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie announcing its filming dates, not to mention Netflix’s mysterious Bioshock adaptation on the horizon, video games are probably the next big thing we’ll see on screen.

As our beloved games will soon be adapted to the screen, here are the top-10 games that deserve their own Netflix series.

10. Animal Crossing

While Japan did release its own Animal Crossing movie in 2006, there is no harm in making a new one, especially now since the cozy video game genre has risen in popularity lately. A Netflix version of an Animal Crossing show could be a generic kids’ or teen show about the everyday life of the villagers and the stresses of running a town/island. It also could have a dark approach where the town mayor/representative is not as innocent as everyone perceives them to be.

9. Runescape

People are interested in fantasy/medieval genre shows such as House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Why not hit the nostalgia of older millennials and create a show based on the popular fantasy game, Runescape? The show could be your generic rise-of-a-hero story as they explore this medieval land, doing quests and missions in hopes to become a knight, or maybe a warrior who’s tasked to fight the undead.

8. Poptropica

Did you know that Poptropica was made by the same author of Diary of a Wimpy Kid? Yeah, Jeff Kinney created this game. Why not give his video game the Netflix treatment, like how his books became movies? It could be an episodic kids’ show based on each island or planet you could visit in the game. Maybe it could be a series where we follow the protagonist and deal with the issues and problems of each island per season.

7. No Man’s Sky

Imagine a Netflix series about a lone pilot exploring space. They visit these unique places to collect samples only to deal with problems such as ship repairs, being trapped in an unknown area, or surviving unknown wildlife. It barely needs any dialogue as we follow the story of a pilot just trying to do his job. Maybe at the season finale, we learn that this pilot is not alone and has to travel across the galaxy to find them.

6. Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb became a cult favorite since its release in 2022. This indie title won Game of the Year during the Australian Game Developer Awards 2022, but there is a reason why this game became well-loved by fans. It’s about a cute sheep that ended up forming a cult of its own as it’s about to be sacrificed. Imagine this turned into a dark Netflix series where religion has been satire to the point of it being dark.

5. Boyfriend Dungeon

Boyfriend Dungeon is a video game where you date your weapons as there are people in this town that can transform into weapons. Meanwhile, one of the residents attempts to create his ideal weapon. The story of this game is dark as it tackles healthy relationships and the consequences of obsession. Since Netflix has a strong history of releasing dark teen dramas such as Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why, maybe Boyfriend Dungeon could be added to that list.

4. Dream Daddy

Netflix rose in popularity lately with its serial killer/true crime drama. Perhaps it could use that energy to create a somewhat fictional crime series of Dream Daddy—a dating simulator created by the Game Grumps. This game has a secret ending where the player learns that the town youth minister secretly runs a cult. The Netflix series could explore this wholesome neighborhood and its dark secrets. Maybe, it’s revealed at the end of the series that everyone is in danger, and they just didn’t know it until it was too late.

3. Fortnite

Netflix could approach Fortnite in two different ways. Option one: a documentary about the game’s popularity and the esports scene. How did this game rise to fame and notoriety, managing to collaborate with film festivals and Coca-Cola? Another option could just be an animated war show for teenagers. Endless conflicts where they reference pop culture during their analogies or tell the story based on the game’s existing lore. Either way, a Fortnite Netflix show would possibly introduce players to the game in a positive light.

2. Undertale

Sans is one of the biggest fan-favorite characters in Undertale, so a Netflix series based on this meme-able character should be a thing. One of Sans’ backstories is that he’s aware whenever the player “resets” and goes back in time. He is aware of the player’s actions, hence why he’s pulled all the stops whenever the players face him in the genocide run. Why not make a show about his story during all this time traveling? It could even depict the scene where he made the promise with Toriel and the constant heartache he’s suffered as the hero (or villain) of the story ventures through the underground.

1. The Sims

Netflix has two approaches when it comes to The Sims series. Approach one could be a slice-of-life series where we see the different Sims families live their everyday lives. You could also give it a true-crime approach and make a limited series about the mystery of Bella Goth. While this game barely has any lore, there is a hidden mystery that’s scattered across the entire Sims franchise—the mystery of Bella Goth. It was theorized that she was sent back in time due to aliens, and Bella used her time sending clues to the future to change her fate. Either way, having an alien conspiracy theory or a splice-of-life show is something that Netflix could pull off.

Video games have the capability to tell compelling stories. It doesn’t have to be a mindless genre where players are tasked to do one thing. Even simple games such as life simulations can tell compelling and interesting stories that are scattered throughout the game, and it’s up to fans to uncover them. Either way, these games are just a few examples that have the potential to turn into Netflix shows.