According to a report by THR, former CD Projekt Red employees, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, have assembled a team to establish a new studio called Rebel Wolves.

These veterans, who have previously worked on projects like Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker, and Shadow Warrior 2, will be focusing on a new triple-A saga that they categorize as a story-driven dark fantasy RPG. The game will be developed specifically for PC and next-gen consoles using Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the renowned gaming engine that packs a slew of slick new technologies and rendering techniques.

The game will be written by Jakub Szamalek, who headlined both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 as the lead writer. “In order to create truly great games, we won’t chase trends or numbers,” Szamalek says. “Our goal is clearly defined: to create memorable games, tell moving stories, and evoke visceral emotions. It’s ambitious, true – and I’m glad it is. Art needs ambition. I don’t want to create another game. I want to work on titles people will remember.”

Rebel Wolves also provided some teaser concept art for their upcoming project, which you can check out below.

The newly established studio will boast a small team, though according to CEO Tomaszkiewicz, the goal was always to develop triple-A games with a “tightly-knit team” of passionate developers.

“We want to evolve the RPG genre by creating unforgeable [sic] stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition,” He said in a statement.

Rebel Wolves is based in Warsaw, Poland, but will also employ the help of remote game designers who’ll contribute to the project from all around the world.