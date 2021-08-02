The Witcher 3 Player Discovers Rare Encounter After 600 Hours Of Play

Despite having just recently recorded its sixth birthday, players of CD Projekt RED’s acclaimed third entry in The Witcher video game series are still discovering new things during their adventures in The Continent. A prime example of this has recently been shared over on the RPG’s dedicated Subreddit, in which user RogueRequest2 shares a video of themselves encountering a culinary-inclined troll going by the name of Boris.

The creature, which Geralt saves from a group of attacking Nekkers for making soup out of them, offers its rescuer some broth and a small reward for his services, to which the White Wolf recommends cooking something more meat-free in the future to avoid reprisal from wildlife. This event, like many others in The Witcher 3, is considered an ‘unlisted quest’, a term used to describe any scripted events found in the world not tracked by the UI or marked on the map.

Similar content can be found in other genre titles, such as Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, and serve to make their respective worlds feel more alive. The caveat to this, of course, is that there’s no guarantee the player will ever learn of their existence, and it took RogueRequest more than 600 hours of playtime to find this one.

Unsurprisingly, the account has prompted many to consider if other instances of randomly spawning sequences such as these remain undisturbed so long after release, the answer to which, short of CDPR publically sharing some sort of list, will likely never be known. Think you’ve stumbled upon something in The Witcher 3 that’s never been documented? Let us know in the usual place below!