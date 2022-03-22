It’s been seven years since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt changed the landscape of open-world action RPGs forever, but it seems that the CD Projekt threequel still has a few tricks up its sleeves.

By now, one would assume that players have excavated every inch of the acclaimed game and unearthed all the content, references, Easter eggs, and what have you. But apparently, the developers at CDPR incorporated one last interesting tidbit for fans to uncover, and it involves quite the commitment.

As YouTuber xLetalis has learned, if you complete the Blood and Wine DLC and visit Skellige after seven in-game years, you’ll find Vivienne dead in Yennefer’s room at the inn. For those of you who don’t remember, Vivienne is one of Anna Henrietta’s maids in Toussaint, and is afflicted with a curse that turns her into a bird-like creature. Geralt has the option to free her from that curse in one of the DLC’s side quests, but he also says that she might die after seven years.

Lo and behold, if you indeed spend seven years in the world of The Witcher 3, you’ll find Vivienne dead in The Skellige Isles. CDPR level designer Phillipp Weber has since responded to this discovery on Twitter, which you can see below.

It's kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.

Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbY — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) March 20, 2022

It’s utterly perplexing that after so many years, The Witcher 3 still has more stories to tell for its fans. Frankly, we can only hope that the studio’s next title in the series, which they officially unveiled today, will be just as good as its predecessor.