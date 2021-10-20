The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Upgrades Rated Ahead Of Launch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is rightly ranked amongst the greatest games of all time. CD Projekt Red brought Andrzej Sapkowski’s dark fantasy world to life in an epic adventure that still looks great six years on from its original release. But soon the game will look even shinier, as it’s getting a re-release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The patch will boost the game to 4K, lock it at 60fps, and should also feature improvements that bring it in line with ultra graphics settings on PC. It’s also rumored that there’ll be a ray-tracing mode taking advantage of the next-generation console hardware, meaning Velen will look more stunning than ever before.

Whatever the case, it seems to be coming soon, as the European rating board PEGI has given it an 18, indicating work on the game is complete. They also state a release date of October 19th, 2021, perhaps hinting that at one point it was due to release yesterday. So far we don’t know exactly when it’ll drop, but expect it imminently.

Based on CD Projekt Red’s historic generosity it’s very likely this upgrade will be free to all those that already own The Witcher 3.

This being complete may indicate their Cyberpunk 2077 PS5/XSX patch isn’t far behind. Hopes are that this will be a second chance for the notoriously bug-riddled game, which should be able to leverage the extra power to make the game equal to the far more playable PC version. That’s supposedly due out before the end of the year, but at this point looks likely to slip into Q1 2022.

Beyond that, with the studio still smarting from bad press, there are hints emerging their next game will take them back to familiar territory with The Witcher 4. Who knows, maybe The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5/XBX versions will contain some new hints as to what’s next for Geralt?