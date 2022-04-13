Polish game developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be missing its designated Q2 2022 release window until further notice.

After the release of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a slew of other updates that revamped the game and removed hundreds of bugs and performance issues, it was time for CDPR to finally unveil the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which was supposed to come out October of last year, but got delayed to 2022 when the studio decided to focus their efforts on their disastrous 2020 release.

Now, the official Twitter page for The Witcher video game franchise has revealed that the next-gen update won’t be arriving anytime soon. “We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice.”

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

It looks as though CDPR had decided to outsource the work to Saber Interactive — the studio behind the game’s port on Nintendo Switch — but the next-gen version is now back at the hands of the studio, with The Witcher 3 veterans no doubt chiming in to quicken the pace. The wording of the tweet about the “remaining work” makes it clear that there’s been some progress on the ninth gen version, but just how much is another matter.

But there it is, folks. Until further announcement from the devs, you’ll have to postpone your next Wild Hunt playthrough. That is, if you’re keen on experiencing the game again with upgraded visuals, 4K resolution, ray tracing, and what have you. Otherwise, The Witcher 3 remains absolutely playable on both eighth-gen and current-gen consoles.