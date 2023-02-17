‘The Worst Kept Secret’: Universal Studios announces another Super Nintendo World location in the US

Big news for Nintendo fans! Super Nintendo World is expanding once again in the US after its recent grand opening in Universal Studios in Hollywood, California. And funnily enough, you can probably guess where the next attraction will be.

Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Woodbury, announced during the attraction’s grand opening that another Super Nintendo World will be making its way to the East Coast in Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. He also joked about how this announcement was pretty much “the worst kept secret” since it was already obvious that it was going to make its way there as well.

“Soon, we’re going to add another Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando Resort. The worst kept secret in history.”

Super Nintendo World was first introduced in Osaka, Japan back on March 18, 2021, in Universal Studios Japan. Construction for the Mario-themed attraction began in 2017 and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the attraction’s success, it was announced that it would be bringing the Mario-themed site to the United States and Singapore.

The grand opening for Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World happened last night, with Nintendo game director, Shigeru Miyamoto, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie star, Chris Pratt as special guests. The opening ceremony was met with a colorful fireworks spectacle, accompanied by a remix of The Super Mario Bros and Mario Kart soundtrack.

Shigeru Miyamoto at the grand opening of Super Nintendo World Hollywood



Due to delays in construction due to the recent pandemic, Super Nintendo World in Orlando, Florida is scheduled to open its gates to the Mushroom Kingdom sometime around mid-2025.