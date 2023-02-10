Were you also upset that you didn’t get to ride the Hogwarts Express in Hogwarts Legacy? Then perhaps this mod should give you some solace, especially if you’re the type of person who’s not a fan of broomsticks but still want a bit of magic in your world. That’s right, there is now a mod for Hogwarts Legacy where you can ride Thomas the Tank Engine instead.

The mod is called “Thomasbroom,” made by Showie and uploaded by Zurrye on NexusMods. The mod is pretty simple — it changes the Moon Trimmer Broom into the character of Thomas the Tank Engine from the classic children’s show.

Now, you can freely travel between Hogwarts and Hogsmeade using this whimsical train between your knees. The mod isn’t perfect since screenshots show that the broom’s end can still be seen protruding out from behind, but that can be easily ignored if you just focus on the fact that you’re riding a sentient train.

Image via NexusMod

According to the mod’s description, there are still some clipping and culling issues but they decided to release the mod in its current state for now. It’s currently unknown when an updated version of the mod will be released.

“Converts the Moon Trimmer Broom into a familiar blue train. “It has some issues with clipping and culling, but decided to release it as is for now. “Extract into your game directory, and to uninstall navigate to Game Directory\Phoenix\Content\Paks\mods and remove the 3 files named ThomasBroom

The mod has currently received over 30 comments. Half of them were ideas about how far this mod could go. Some suggested a mod that “increases the brooms speed to that of a locomotive,” while others suggested other notable train-based and pop culture vehicles to be added to the game.

Unfortunately, don’t expect the rest of Thomas’s friends to enter Hogwarts since the mod features Thomas only. But since the game was fully released only recently, perhaps Percy, James, Gordon, and the gang would make their wizarding debut in the future.