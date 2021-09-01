These Are PlayStation Plus’ Free Games for September 2021

It’s Sept. 1, which means new games are available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Last month’s games were Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2, which can still be added to your account’s library until Monday. Here’s what you’ll be getting this month in exchange.

September’s titles

Overcooked!: All You Can Eat! is the PS5’s exclusive Plus game this month. Try to cook in increasingly perilous kitchens with your friends in frenzied disorder. This edition brings Overcooked! 1 and 2 together with added content and an array of accessibility options that make for a great party game. There is a PS4 version of the game, but PlayStation Plus members are only able to access this free title on PS5.

While Hitman 3 released in January, Hitman 2 (PS4) makes a great introduction to the trilogy for newcomers. The games are light enough on story that you won’t miss much if you’re unfamiliar with IO Interactive’s 2016 reboot. Rather, the massive levels of Hitman 2 offer a murder sandbox puzzle that challenges you to complete you “assignments” in increasingly bizarre fashion.

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) is an objective-based shooter you can play with three friends. Or, go solo as the titular Predator and hunt down your victims with alien weaponry.

That’s all the free games on PlayStation Plus this month. Be sure to add them to your library to play in the future!