These Are The Best Dragon Type Pokémon

The world of Pokémon is full of exciting creatures with many different types to enjoy. Since the beginning, the dragon type has been one of the most well-loved thanks to its relative scarcity in the wild. Dragons rest as rare treasures that trainers get as rewards near the end of their journeys, rare and powerful allies whose strength rivals the Legendary Pokémon and often are Legendary Pokémon themselves. This list will give you the top 10 dragons that make trainers of all ages and genders call them their favorite kinds of Pokémon.

Zygarde

Zygarde might just be the best dragon Pokémon for many fans because it is the only Pokémon you can turn into a canine, a big snake dragon, and a giant mecha. It’s just kinda got everything you want⏤cute, cool, and ridiculous⏤all in one powerful Legendary package. This Pokémon is notable for having four signature moves, the most signature moves of any Pokémon. Thousand Arrows, Thousand Waves, Land’s Wrath and Core enforcer each provide different advantages, giving players a unique level of creativity and access to moves that almost no other Pokémon can learn. Zygarde stands on top of variety in both design and moves, making it one of the greatest Pokémon in general for players who like options.

Dragapult

These chill ghost friends look like they are here for a good time. Being a ghost dragon is a cool combination type, making it resist a lot of the most common attacking types in the game. That paired with the adorable little touches in the design, like its little first forms that are chilling out to be launched as missiles, really make the Pokémon stand out in the field of dragons.

Flygon

This little bug (not a bug type) dragon has a fun design that really captures the imagination. The Pokémon is consistently fun in the TCG and in the video games and while never the strongest dragon, Flygon is truly an adorable one. It’s one you can imagine existing in the wild, flying through deserts with its goggle-like eyes.

Rayquaza

The icon of many kids’ dreams, this angry dragon captured the hearts of Pokémon fans. Thanks to its unique mega mechanic with Dragon Accent, it’s the strongest Pokémon in existence at least as seen by the competitive community. Being able to mega evolve without a held item simply means that it will be stronger than basically any Pokémon in existence. Its move to mega evolve isn’t even bad, otherwise it’s a pretty strong move, too. When you consider that Rayquaza can take you to space to fight alien Pokémon, what isn’t there to love about this lengthy dragon?

Garchomp

Cynthia’s iconic dragon is one of the coolest Pokémon designs of all time. This land shark has great dragon qualities and feels like it could be scary but also be cuddly, a solid balance of what a dragon Pokémon aims for in its design. Garchomp has also been one of the biggest competitive Pokémon defining the meta for years after its release. The Pokémon is both strong and has good speed and defense, making it something you don’t want to mess with in battle but rather the kind of friend you want on your side.

Zekrom

Of all the Legendary dragons, Zekrom has one of the weirder designs that makes it look really unique and cool. The sleek black design that glows blue with electricity gives it an aura of mystery paired with an intense feeling when it attacks and begins to glow. The Pokémon is incredibly strong, with its signature moves Fusion Bolt and Bolt Strike acting as strong offensive options. It’s also one of the less common physical electric attackers, making it stand out among its peers as one of the best when it comes to punching things as hard as possible.

Hydreigon

Hydregion is three heads of fierce. The heads all look adorable and the dark dragon design is so clearly illustrated in the creation of this. What if Cerberus was an adorable and cool dragon is a great question to answer and we should all be thankful to Gamefreak for asking it. The Pokémon used to be one of the strongest users of Draco Meteor and it was a standout Pokémon for how much it could resist while still being a legitimate offensive threat.

Goodra

This beautiful slime friend deserves all the love and affection. Goodra has access to one of the most fun combinations of abilities and moves, which is Hydration paired with rest in the rain allowing it to heal up to full heal and wake right back up. It’s such a gooey and friendly design that it seems like they’re just tailor made for plushies. Goodra is simple and there is a lot of charm in that.

Mega Altria

What isn’t to love about a fluffy dragon bird? It has a cloud body and adorable blue bird vibes. Being the only dragon fairy Pokémon gives it an immunity to its dragon type weakness and such powerful match ups thanks to its typing alone. The bird’s got a lot of tricks up its sleeves including the amazing perish song move, which it can use better than most other Pokémon thanks to just how much this cutie can resist. The cuteness pairs so well with the fear.

Dragonite

This adorable soft dragon is as iconic as you can get for a dragon type. Dragonite stands out as the very first dragon type fully-evolved Pokémon and will likely remain the dragon Pokémon to many people. Dragonite’s hidden ability multiscale gives it a strong competitive role where it can take even hits that would be devastating much better thanks to that ability reducing the damage when Dragonite is at full health. This lets the dragon set up where a lot of other flying dragons would be afraid to due to powerful ice type moves being total game enders for it. Dragonite is strong, cute, and iconic and that makes it the very best like no one ever was.