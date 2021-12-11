Judging by the recently released trailer for the upcoming game Sonic Frontiers, and the description of the game from Sega as being “high velocity and open-zone freedom,” it’s safe to say the latest instalment in the franchise will take a completely different approach from past games.

Indeed, though it hasn’t been specifically confirmed as full-blown open-world as of right now, the announcement made many fans wonder if this would be the blue blur’s version of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It does seem possible that the game will be bona-fide open-world, but for right now at least it is looking significantly more open-ended and less “on rails,” than past instalments.

If this batch of images released on Sega’s Sonic Frontiers website is any indication, one thing is clear: the sound-barrier-breaking hedgehog will be exploring some breathtaking landscapes, including crystal blue oases, red flower-strewn fields, golden hour-painted ancient structures, towers from antiquity overgrown with foliage, and heart-stopping mountainous skylines. Take a look for yourself at the images right here.

These in-game images from new ‘Sonic Frontiers’ are breathtaking 1 of 7

This week has proven to be a great one for Sonic fans, who were not only treated to the Sonic Frontiers trailer, but also the trailer for the forthcoming movie sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Both trailers aired during the Game Awards Thursday night.

Suffice it to say, all these sneak peeks of the upcoming game is making us as hyped as ever to finally have Sonic traverse at mind-boggling speeds open and unrestricted terrain for the first time.

We’ll have to see just what heart-thumping adventures await when Sonic Frontiers comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X around the holiday season of 2022.