These unmissable ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ memes have me crying actual tears

At long last Tears of the Kingdom is upon us! Surprising almost no one, TotK has garnered critical acclaim, earning a single percent less than its predecessor. Naturally, this calls for a celebration, and what better way to shout our collective joy than through a dump of some of the finest Zelda memes available? For those brave souls that mustered up the courage to soldier through a day of work, school, or errands, these memes are spoiler-free and here to tide you over. For those of you who are inexplicably “sick” today, please enjoy these as you wait for the game to load after Link’s inevitable death. …Or not, I can’t tell you what to do. Either way, a very Happy Tears of the Kingdom Day to you!

HAPPY TEARS OF THE KINGDOM DAY pic.twitter.com/YDA3mCN8gL — jozier (@npttne) May 11, 2023

I know plenty of people are struggling with the weight of their responsibilities. It’s hard to put off something you love. But at least you’ll have one heck of a reward waiting for you at home.

Is anyone as enamored with the Fuse ability as I am? Some people are going to blow our minds with their creativity. The next two memes were made by… the opposite of those people.

Can we commend Nintendo on increasing the variety of sticks in the land of Hyrule? I know I was very concerned about the lack of diversity.

Some weapons are too powerful to exist. Like Sauron’s One Ring, there are forces in this world that were never meant for human hands. If this were to exist in the land of Hyrule, there is no doubt it would be hidden in the Lost Woods, just like the Master Sword.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/uLR9no8OcB — IronFairy – Fernanda Dias (@ironfairy_) May 9, 2023

The pen may be mightier than the sword, but is a book mightier than a shield? Let’s put it to the test. Very, very minor spoilers, don’t click if you’re afraid to see the pinnacle of innovation.

Is anyone else excited about the endless potential in Ultrahand? I can’t wait to never climb another mountain! It can’t be that hard to build a ramp, right guys? …Guys?

Seriously, it can’t be that hard to make things. I mean, humans have been using tools for centuries! How hard can it be?

Okay, but vehicles have to make more sense, right? I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?

Okay, well, not everyone is an engineer, but someone has to get this right eventually. The next one really seems to know what their doing. This is for sure going to pan out.

Ouch. I felt the pain in that immediate pause. Okay, so building might take more expertise than expected, but we still have plenty to explore in Hyrule. One of the best things about an open world — or worst, depending on who you ask — is the endless possibilities it presents.

I mean, who really needs to beat Gannon when there are dogs to pet? Wait, are you telling me we can’t just bebop around Hyrule petting all the good boys and girls? This is outrageous! Now I know why TotK didn’t surpass Breath of the Wild. You’ve gone too far this time, Nintendo.

You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/dAxQCnKF5X — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) May 12, 2023

All right well, at least we still have the cute little Koroks, right? No one ever gets tired of those little guys.

It looks like this is going to take a bit more practice than I first thought. If you need me, I’ll be practicing my Ultrahand.