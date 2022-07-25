Of all the cool ideas that we’d want to see in a Lord of the Rings video game, an action-adventure centering around Gollum is probably the least interesting one. But it’s the year 2022 and here we are, with Daedalic Entertainment making just a title and putting you in the (metaphorical) shoes of the tragic deuteragonist.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been in development for some time, and even delayed before now, but it seems that Daedalic is pushing back the release date again to further iron out the kinks.

“‘During the past several years, the team has been working hard to share our vision of a remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder,’ the team wrote in a statement. ‘We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien. That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We’ll update with an exact timing in the near future.’”

The first few gameplay showcases for Gollum have left audiences utterly unimpressed. Even barring the game’s outdated graphics, which resemble a game from the PS2 era, it almost looks like Daedalic’s title hasn’t got much else going on for it besides bearing The Lord of the Rings name, so you can imagine that not a lot of people are particularly dismayed at the prospects of this delay.

When it arrives, Gollum will be available for purchase on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and eventually Nintendo Switch.