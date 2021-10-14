This Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Rumor Is Awesome If It’s True

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated video games to come out in recent memory. The first game was a runaway smash and sold buckets of copies, as well as being praised as one of the best Spider-Man games ever.

The follow-up, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was also warmly received. The newest game in the series won’t reportedly be out until 2023, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from working overtime.

Reports say that players will be able to control either Peter Parker or Miles Morales during the game, with the unpicked character appearing alongside the main in missions as an AI-controlled partner.

The game is scheduled for release on the PS5 and will reportedly be two times faster than its predecessor thanks to the upgraded processing power of the newer console.

Other rumored tidbits include that Spider-Man will get the Venom suit fairly early in the game, and the main antagonist might be Kraven the Hunter, although Mysterio, Lizard, and Venom may also appear.

Sony teased the game during the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase with a trailer featuring both Spider-Men and the voice of a European person (Kraven?) along with a quick Venom cameo. The trailer runs on a PS5, and it looks stunning, with atmospheric city streets and realistic fog effects. There’s potential for this to be the best Spider-Man game ever.

The mysterious voiceover in the trailer says: “For as long as I can remember, I have looked for an equal, one who could push me. One who could surprise me. One who could even beat me. Yet all I found, is disappointment. Will one of you finally give me what I desire?”

Take a look at the trailer below:

Both Spider-Men appear in the trailer side-by-side, which gives some credence to the dual superhero theory.

The game’s developer, Insomniac Games, is also working on a Wolverine title. That game doesn’t have a release date either but it’s expected to come out after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.