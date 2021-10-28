This New PSVR Horror Game Is Truly Terrifying

Just in time for Halloween, Sony is bringing a brand new horror game to the PlayStation VR peripheral. It’s called Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, and not gonna lie it looks terrifying.

In the game, you play as a restless undead called a Wraith, and you’re tasked with finding out not only how you died but figuring out why you’re in a huge haunted mansion in the first place.

The game takes place in a house called the Barclay Mansion, and it’s filled with “Hollywood decadence and occult secrets” and of course, other spirits and ghosts trying to seriously mess up your undead day.

The trailer shows you grabbing keys and sneaking around poorly lit hallways and movie theaters trying to avoid screaming specters. It’s unsettling in all the best ways.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Erik Odeldahl, the Creative Director at developer Fast Travel Games, said the game isn’t your normal run-of-the-mill horror fare.

“With Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, we have tried to create a horror experience that focuses on tense atmosphere and rewards exploration,” he said. “We are also moving away from the traditional jump scares and environments like gothic castles or haunted houses. Searching through the opulent Barclay Mansion, you need to use stealth and the surroundings themselves to progress and find the answers that you are looking for.”

As you play through the game, you’ll learn new abilities that allow you to do things like walk through walls, teleport objects, and track other evil spirits. The game was exclusively made for the PlayStation Move controllers, so they’re fully utilized during the game.

You also have an in-game narrator – it’s a manifestation of the wraith’s dark subconscious.

“You know that little voice in the back of your head telling you to do things you really shouldn’t do? For a Wraith, that voice is all too real,” Odeldahl said.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is out today on the PSVR.