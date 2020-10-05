How To Get A Bunch Of Free Packs In Magic: The Gathering Arena

While Wizards of the Coast is currently in the thick of combating a PR nightmare with its latest release for tabletop Magic: The Gathering, everything’s business as usual in the collectible card game’s digital counterpart, Arena.

Following the release of 2020’s final Standard set, Zendikar Rising, players have spent the last few weeks making their way through a refreshed Mastery Pass and experimenting with new decks, one of which, it seems, has proven to be a little too prevalent in the format. As confirmed last week in a surprisingly swift Banned & Restricted announcement, Wizards revealed the banning of Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath, the intention being to rein in the power of ramp and mill decks. Uro, of course, was printed in Theros: Beyond Death earlier this year and not Zendikar Rising, though it’s supporting cards introduced in the latter that ultimately pushed the titan to the status of overpowered.

That being the case, then, you’ll no longer be able to find Uro in freshly-opened packs of Theros, though there’s still plenty of chase cards worth cracking boosters for across all four currently Standard-legal expansions. And to give players a small head start towards filling out their collections, several promo codes for free packs are currently available. Anyone who has yet to do so can head to Arena‘s in-game Store page right now and redeem the following codes (the Redeem Code field can be found in the upper right-hand corner):

PlayZendikar – 3 Zendikar Rising Packs

PlayTheros – 3 Theros Beyond Death Packs

PlayIkoria – 3 Ikoria Lair of Behemoths Packs

PLAYM21 – 3 Core Set 2021 Packs

Three packs of each set isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, we know, but for the low price of absolutely free, there’s no reason not to take advantage of Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s current promo. Just be sure to let us know what you manage to pull from the freebies down below.