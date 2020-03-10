New Tony Hawk Skating Game Rumored To Be Arriving This Year

As you surely know by now, Activision’s beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise looks set to receive a couple of remakes this year, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Beginning back in the late 90s and capitalizing on the explosive popularity of skateboarding, the games were amongst the most popular releases of the original PlayStation and PS2 eras, with fans playing them endlessly thanks to their devilishly addictive gameplay and memorable soundtracks full of licensed hip-hop and rock music.

Unfortunately, however, Activision hasn’t been able to find the same level of success since, with latter entries in the series being pretty underwhelming. But with remakes of Pro Skater 1 and 2 rumored to be on the way now, it looks like the franchise is about to find its way back into the spotlight. Especially since we’re also hearing today that a brand new Tony Hawk game is in the works as well and could be with us this year.

A band called The Death Set is responsible for this latest update on the series as they told their fans on social media this week that they’d just licensed 5 new songs to a Tony Hawk game releasing in 2020. Coupled with the fact that this isn’t the first whisper we’ve heard of a new title in the franchise being in development, it now has folks thinking that an official announcement is imminent.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any details on what the next Tony Hawk game might bring us, or even what platforms it could launch on. But given all we’ve heard over these last few months, it does indeed seem like the property is getting ready to make a bit of a comeback and as soon we get an official announcement on what exactly lies ahead for fans, we’ll be sure to let you know.