Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remaster Pre-Order Bonuses And Collector’s Edition Revealed

Skateboarding fans will soon be able to relive some of their fond childhood memories thanks to the announcement of a certain long-awaited remaster yesterday.

Developed by Vicarious Visions, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 contains remastered versions of the first game and its sequel, elevating them to modern-day standards with a fresh coat of paint and gorgeous 4K visuals. Every halfpipe, grind rail and backstreet skate park you did endless laps of back in the day in pursuit of a high score will be exactly as you remember it, promises the studio, including all original maps, skaters and music from the iconic late 90s-era soundtrack.

A number of new features will also be present, though we’ve yet to learn exactly what these are. Which is perfectly fine, as there’s still plenty of time to go until release day rolls around and you can expect more on that over the coming months. Until then, however, pre-orders for the remasters are now open and range from $40 to the more expensive $99.99 Collector’s Edition, which you can check out via the gallery below.

Price and contents of each pre-order edition are as follows:

Standard Edition ($39.99) Includes Warehouse Demo access pre-order bonus (date TBA). Fingerboard miniature (GameStop exclusive).

Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99) Bonus outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen. Exclusive content for ‘Create-A-Skater mode.

Collector’s Edition ($99.99) Limited Edition full-size Birdhouse Skateboard deck. All Digital Deluxe Edition content.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 launches September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and, in addition to all of the above, includes local co-op as well as various online options in order for you to compare your skateboarding skills with friends and others around the world.

