Steam Just Made One Of Its Best Games Completely Free For 1 Week Only

To help you through these difficult times, Sega and Creative Assembly have made Total War: Shogun 2 free to download on Steam for a limited time. You’ll have to act quickly to take advantage of this act of generosity, though, as the offer is only valid from today until May 1st.

So, what’s the catch? Well, there isn’t one. This is the full game of Total War: Shogun 2 and it will be yours to keep if you download it during the specified period. After May 1st, the game is set to return to its original price.

If a complimentary copy of one of the best strategy titles on PC isn’t enough for you, Sega and Creative Assembly are also offering discounts of up to 75% on Shogun 2‘s DLC packs, and other games in the Total War series are available on Steam at a reduced price, too.

Creative Assembly has released the following statement regarding the promotion:

“The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational. With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier. Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission – Stay Home Save Lives.”

Originally released in 2011, Total War: Shogun 2 is one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Total War series. The game retains the turn-based and real-time gameplay of its predecessors and returned the action to 16th-century feudal Japan, the same setting as the original Total War.

If you’re looking for something more recent to whittle away those long hours in lockdown, the latest addition to the franchise is Total War: Three Kingdoms, which was released for PC and Mac in May last year.