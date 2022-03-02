Trolli reveals ‘Elden Ring’ celebratory candy

If you can’t find the Elden Ring in the Lands Between, then you may be able to find it in a bag of candy as Trolli reveal their collaborative ‘Peachie Elden Rings’ to celebrate the launch of FromSoftware’s latest Soulslike title.

Trolli shared the limited edition Elden Ring candy packs to their social media which had fans immediately asking where they can get their hands on them.

how and where do i get one — bugsnax afficionado (@flapjack626) March 1, 2022

How about we pretend this tweet didn't happen and you start putting them in stores? pic.twitter.com/AjNx7JlGWp — Punished Donut (@BKRY69) March 1, 2022

Like the Elden Ring in-game, it isn’t so simple to get your hands on, the packs were only made in an extremely limited amount.

While Trolli didn’t announce any method of distribution, some videogame personalities have received their own packs of the sweet including Geoff Keighley who will be giving some packs away to those who enter his giveaway.

So apparently these are limited edition, not for sale. But they are sending me 5 packs to give away (if I don’t eat first).



RT this tweet (and make sure you are following me) and I will pick 5 to send to. pic.twitter.com/WqeEu01uvT — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 1, 2022

Sadly, Trolli did reveal that the packs aren’t for sale so you won’t be able to find the Elden Ring at your local retailer. That said, you can find Elden Ring, the game, for sale now.

The FromSoftware title first launched on Feb. 25, and since then the game has dominated sales charts both physically and digitally, also accruing a massive viewership on video game streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube.