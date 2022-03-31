Twitch is shutting down its desktop app next month

Video game streaming website Twitch will be shutting down its desktop app at the end of April, as per an announcement made by the company earlier today.

Going forward after this change takes effect on April 30, users on PC will only be able to access Twitch on PC through the Twitch.tv website.

The decision to close down the Twitch desktop app comes from user feedback and usage, according to the statement that the company shared.

“This move allows us to invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about. If you’re used to using the Twitch Desktop App, we recommend bookmarking Twitch.tv in your browser of choice for easy access.”

Based on the verbiage, fans shouldn’t expect the desktop app to be brought back anytime soon. There was no further information shared about the decision, but those who currently have the application installed will be able to use it still for another month.

Once the service closes down, you’ll want to uninstall the app, and Twitch has a step-by-step guide on doing so on their help site.

Earlier this year the platform announced big changes to its reporting and ban appeal systems, so a shutdown continues the theme of 2022 bringing big changes for Twitch.

While dissolving the PC app service might cause a little concern, fans need not worry, as the streaming platform is as big as its ever been and continues to grow. You can access Twitch now, and in the future, via Twitch.tv on browser.