Fans of Star Trek rejoice — you can finally play Star Trek Armada and Star Trek Armada II on current operating systems. For those who never had a chance to play the real-time strategy games released in the early aughts, it’s a great time to experience their unique storylines and gameplay once more on modern PCs.

Thanks to GOG.com, the games are back to life, with both now for sale on their online platform. In addition, the company brought back many other Star Trek games to modern audiences lately, with five other games — Star Trek: Voyager — Elite Force, Star Trek: Elite Force II, Star Trek: Hidden Evil, Star Trek: Starfleet Command III, and Star Trek: Bridge Command — also hitting the website back on September 8th for Star Trek Day.

These other five titles are also currently 20 percent off to celebrate the two Armada games becoming available.

Star Trek: Prodigy First Look At The Series' Villains 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In Star Trek: Armada, “War rages across the Alpha Quadrant. You command four powerful races in a strategic struggle for survival. Who will live? Who will be assimilated? The future depends on your every decision,” or so says the GOG website.

In Star Trek: Armada II, “The Borg are back with an insidious new weapon that threatens the very fabric of the galaxy. Meanwhile, a spatial rift has the mysterious Species 8472 flooding into Federation space. Battle in intense competition over TCP/IP LAN, where the outcome of every encounter depends on your ability to manage your fleets across the galaxy. All-new ship classes, weapons, and intense tactical challenges collide in epic 3-D battles.”

If you want to check out either of these Star Trek games to relive some nostalgia or try them for the first time, you can find them on GOG now.