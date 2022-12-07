‘Ultrakill’ introduces offical butt plug mod leaving gamers confused and aroused

Have you ever been playing a video game and thought “hmm this would be much better with a vibrating buttplug in?” Well, the developers of the ultra violent retro shooter Ultrakill heard you. The gaming company PITR just added a “sex update” to the game that provides that very thing.

That’s right, people who fall in the center of the very specific Venn diagram of buttplug and video game lovers are finally having their moment in the sun. Or their moment where the sun don’t shine?

OK let’s get to the bottom of this. No ifs, ands, or butts. All right we’re done with the puns hopefully. Here’s the announcement:

Yes, the ""Sex Update"" is finally here: UKButt is an official mod that adds https://t.co/g3BkEB29VZ support.



Full video: https://t.co/hGlCQBrw9R

Download: https://t.co/tqoDV256MD



Why? Because we know our fans. pic.twitter.com/UGiy8kDtZJ — ULTRAKILL – ACT II OUT NOW (@ULTRAKILLGame) December 7, 2022

UKButt sounds like a British dating site for posterior lovers but in actuality it’s a thing that allows for buttplug.io compatibility. What’s buttplug.io? Oh, you don’t know?

“Buttplug is an open-source standards and software project for controlling intimate hardware, including sex toys, f**king machines, and more,” the buttplug enthusiast website said. Want to see it in action? This isn’t that kind of site!

However, developer PITR did make a video showing just how much this inner peripheral vibrates, using an Xbox controller as a stand-in. Not to spoil anything, but it’s a lot. But also maybe it isn’t? Not exactly sure how buttplugging works.

Suffice to say this has people questioning things. But honestly most are on board. Here are some fun responses:

finally i can play another 100 hours of this game and still enjoy it — dixo (@dixotny) December 7, 2022

Others are not so into it.

i don't feel comfortable around you anymore, ultrakill pic.twitter.com/CMpEqABBIz — buggy (@buggy1617) December 7, 2022

I…I have no words to say, I'm just amazed and shock. — 🦊Mangle_x_John🦊 (@manglexjohn) December 7, 2022

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE — Astigmatism (@herrah49357125) December 7, 2022

The world is done for, it all ends today. pic.twitter.com/yfSEGyiytZ — Imationman (@imationman) December 7, 2022

Sure, this is pretty weird but there is something to be said about pushing the envelope with new ideas, although that’s not the only thing that’s gonna get pushed when people use this.

Also, if you’re unfamiliar with Ultrakill take a look at our piece about it from before it became “that game where you stick something up your butt to play.” Enjoy the rest of your week!