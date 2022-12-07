‘Ultrakill’ introduces offical butt plug mod leaving gamers confused and aroused
Have you ever been playing a video game and thought “hmm this would be much better with a vibrating buttplug in?” Well, the developers of the ultra violent retro shooter Ultrakill heard you. The gaming company PITR just added a “sex update” to the game that provides that very thing.
That’s right, people who fall in the center of the very specific Venn diagram of buttplug and video game lovers are finally having their moment in the sun. Or their moment where the sun don’t shine?
OK let’s get to the bottom of this. No ifs, ands, or butts. All right we’re done with the puns hopefully. Here’s the announcement:
UKButt sounds like a British dating site for posterior lovers but in actuality it’s a thing that allows for buttplug.io compatibility. What’s buttplug.io? Oh, you don’t know?
“Buttplug is an open-source standards and software project for controlling intimate hardware, including sex toys, f**king machines, and more,” the buttplug enthusiast website said. Want to see it in action? This isn’t that kind of site!
However, developer PITR did make a video showing just how much this inner peripheral vibrates, using an Xbox controller as a stand-in. Not to spoil anything, but it’s a lot. But also maybe it isn’t? Not exactly sure how buttplugging works.
Suffice to say this has people questioning things. But honestly most are on board. Here are some fun responses:
Others are not so into it.
Sure, this is pretty weird but there is something to be said about pushing the envelope with new ideas, although that’s not the only thing that’s gonna get pushed when people use this.
Also, if you’re unfamiliar with Ultrakill take a look at our piece about it from before it became “that game where you stick something up your butt to play.” Enjoy the rest of your week!