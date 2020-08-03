Unexpected Magic: The Gathering Ban Removes Several Powerful Cards

Wizards of the Coast has just published its latest revision to Magic: The Gathering‘s banned and restricted list and there are certainly some surprises worth specific mention this time around. As some of the most powerful cards available in every format, it’s hardly surprising that yet another Planeswalker has fallen foul of Wizards’ mighty banhammer, but were you expecting it to be Teferi?

Don’t worry, the character’s latest incarnation in Core 2021 hasn’t been prematurely removed from play, but rather, the version introduced with last year’s War of the Spark. As for the reasoning behind Teferi, Time Raveler’s banning from Standard, Historic and Brawl, game director Jay Parker says in no fewer words that the card’s prevalence across multiple formats has become somewhat problematic by preventing growth and change in the meta.

That’s certainly the biggest headline change, then, though far from the only one. Continue through the break below to find the full list of banned and/or suspended cards.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Rare And Alt-Art Cards For Double Masters 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Standard

Wilderness Reclamation is banned.

Growth Spiral is banned.

Teferi, Time Raveler is banned.

Cauldron Familiar is banned.

Pioneer

Inverter of Truth is banned.

Kethis, the Hidden Hand is banned.

Walking Ballista is banned.

Underworld Breach is banned.

Historic

Wilderness Reclamation is suspended.

Teferi, Time Raveler is suspended.

Brawl

Teferi, Time Raveler is banned.

It’s worth noting, too, that the usual one-week grace period accompanying such announcements isn’t present this time around. All of the above, therefore, comes into effect from today, August 3rd. Parker says this is a result of “increased focus on digital play environments” during the CVOID-19 pandemic, though, so don’t expect this to become the new norm.

Want to have your own say on these latest Magic: The Gathering changes? Sound off in the usual place below!