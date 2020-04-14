How To Unlock Cheats In Resident Evil 3 Remake

Chances are, you’ve already seen everything that the standard difficulty of the Resident Evil 3 remake’s campaign has to offer, but that’s only the beginning.

While difficulty is definitely somewhat subjective, this year’s reimagining of yet another beloved survival horror classic has come under fire from fans for being far too easy in the default ‘Normal’ option. Fortunately, however, players looking for a genuine challenge can unlock two much tougher modes – Nightmare and Inferno – after watching the credits roll that not only drastically ramp up the strength of enemies, but make ammo more scarce.

Lucky for you, Jill has access to a number of unlockable upgrades that makes both scenarios more manageable, some of which are borderline mandatory for ensuring you make your escape from Raccoon City in one piece. Stat-boosting charms, infinite ammo weapons and even shortcuts to key items can all be found via a special in-game shop unlocked only after beating the game once, all of which can be purchased with points earned through various ways.

Your biggest source of the currency will come via completing various challenges (found via the main menu), with those considered the most difficult awarding the most points. Once you’ve accrued a decent amount, they can then be spent on what are essentially cheats to make your life that little bit easier. The full list of unlocks, what they do and their associated price is as follows:

Jill’s S.T.A.R.S. Outfit – 2000 points.

– 2000 points. Recovery Coin – 4000 points – Boosts the potency of healing items.

– 4000 points – Boosts the potency of healing items. Iron Defense Coin – 4000 points – Increases Jill’s defence.

– 4000 points – Increases Jill’s defence. Assault Coin – 4000 points – Increases the damage Jill’s weapons do.

– 4000 points – Increases the damage Jill’s weapons do. Crafting Companion – 4000 points – Produces more ammo when combining gunpowder.

– 4000 points – Produces more ammo when combining gunpowder. S.T.A.R.S. Field Manual – 6400 points – Perfect dodges are easier to perform.

– 6400 points – Perfect dodges are easier to perform. Lock Pick – 2800 points – Start the game with a lock pick.

– 2800 points – Start the game with a lock pick. Bolt Cutters – 2800 points – Start the game with the Bolt Cutters.

– 2800 points – Start the game with the Bolt Cutters. Hip Pouch – 4800 points – Start the game with additional inventory space.

– 4800 points – Start the game with additional inventory space. Hot Dogger – 7200 points – Unlocks the Hot Dogger melee weapon.

– 7200 points – Unlocks the Hot Dogger melee weapon. Infinite MUP Handgun – 8000 points

– 8000 points Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle – 28400 points

– 28400 points Infinite Rocket Launcher – 62400 points

Some sizable grinding will be required to unlock the most expensive items, then, though you won’t necessarily need them all in order to beat Inferno difficulty.

It’s worth noting, too, that completing the campaign on any difficulty awards a sizable amount of points to spend however you please. For what it’s worth, my advice would be to prioritize the Field manual and defence-boosting coins to save yourself a headache against Resident Evil 3‘s final boss fight, but the choice is ultimately yours to make. Good luck!